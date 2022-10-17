ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

[TICKET GIVEAWAY] Four Year Strong w/ Knuckle Puck, Microwave, & Youth Fountain | Nov. 6 @ Eastside Bowl

By Philip Obenschain
nocountryfornewnashville.com
 3 days ago
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Are You Ready to Embrace the Soulful, Dad-Rock Version of Arctic Monkeys?

British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have heard what you think of them by now. In response to fans’ complaints about the band’s evolving sound—most notably on their 2018 psychedelic adventure Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—lead singer Alex Turner recently had this to say:“Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’m like, Can’t you see that [throughline]?” Turner told Alternative Press. “I feel like we’ve got to move on… it’s been almost 10 years since [AM]. I don’t think there’s a way to keep doing that. And I think [we] sound like the same band that we did in the beginning.”For the nearly...
Kerrang

Watch Nova Twins’ emphatic performance at the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony

Last night (October 18) at London’s Eventim Apollo, Nova Twins faced up against 11 of the best artists and bands in the UK and Irish music scene for the 2022 Mercury Prize. The duo’s brilliant second album Supernova was up against the likes of Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Wet Leg’s self-titled album, Yard Act’s The Overload and Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Ultimately they lost out to Little Simz, but Amy Love and Georgia South still put on an incredibly memorable, winner-worthy performance during the ceremony.
GEORGIA STATE
NME

The Moldy Peaches to reunite at ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ premiere

The Moldy Peaches are set to reunite next week for their first live show in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me In The Bathroom. The duo – Adam Green and Kimya Dawson – last played together in 2011, and will get back together for a performance at the Fonda Theatre on October 27 as part of the LA launch of the new documentary.
LOS ANGELES, CA

