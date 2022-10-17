[TICKET GIVEAWAY] Four Year Strong w/ Knuckle Puck, Microwave, & Youth Fountain | Nov. 6 @ Eastside Bowl

British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have heard what you think of them by now. In response to fans’ complaints about the band’s evolving sound—most notably on their 2018 psychedelic adventure Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—lead singer Alex Turner recently had this to say:“Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’m like, Can’t you see that [throughline]?” Turner told Alternative Press. “I feel like we’ve got to move on… it’s been almost 10 years since [AM]. I don’t think there’s a way to keep doing that. And I think [we] sound like the same band that we did in the beginning.”For the nearly...

