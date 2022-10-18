Read full article on original website
Wynne (Arkansas) football coach suspended with pay: Report
Van Paschal is out, and Clark McBride will take over as the Yellowjackets' interim football coach
Wife of suspended Wynne (Arkansas) football coach Van Paschal speaks out on social media
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones The wife of suspended Wynne football coach Van Paschal took to social media Thursday night to defend her husband. After the Wynne School District announced the suspension of the state’s winningest active prep football coach, rumors swirled. Lisa ...
Kait 8
Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission presented its feasibility study to the city council at its meeting. Consulting firm Eastern Sports Management in conjunction with Pinnacle Sports conducted the study.
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
Kait 8
BancorpSouth changes to Cadence Bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A merger a year in the making has come to customers of Bancorp South. BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank initiated their conversion earlier this month and BancorpSouth will be known as Cadence Bank going forward. Current customers of BancorpSouth will see minimal changes to their banking experience.
magnoliareporter.com
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Kait 8
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police said an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon ended with one person shot. Captain Brad Snyder said the shooting happened around 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the 400-block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Kait 8
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
Kait 8
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
KTLO
Effort to save Jonesboro library gets big boost from famous author
Bestselling author Nora Roberts has made a $25,000 donation to help fight against an effort to defund the Craighead County/Jonesboro Public Library. According to the Arkansas Times, the Save Our Libraries campaign announced the donation Tuesday by Roberts, who is best known for her more than 200 romance novels. Those...
247Sports
