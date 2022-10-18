COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen could return for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite the team’s bye coming up next week. The receiver has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for the game against Seattle, but coach Brandon Staley said it will be a game-time decision. This is the second straight week Allen has been listed as limited in all the team’s practices, but he did participate in team and individual drills on Friday. Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas, when he had four carries and 66 yards before he injured the hamstring. Staley said having Allen participate in 11-on-11 drills was important to gage his movement and having to feel what it is like to block someone.

18 MINUTES AGO