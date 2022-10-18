Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin
Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
thecoinrise.com
Metaverse is among the least affected by the ongoing bear market: DappRadar
While the crypto market as a whole has seen a decline in trading volume, users are still flocking to metaverse worlds, according to a recent report. The Dapp discovery and analysis platform DappRadar has published a study on the Metaverse’s usage, adoption, and condition during the ongoing market conditions. The company reported that, at just $90 million in Q3, trading volume in the sector decreased by 91%. More specifically, the top ten metaverse platforms recorded a decline in their trading volume by around 80%.
thecoinrise.com
DeFi-Focused Edge Capital Management Secures $66.8M Across Two Rounds
Decentralized Finance (DeFi)- focused alternate investment manager Edge Capital Management has generated up to $66.8 million across two funding rounds. One of them was an offshore fund raised in the Cayman Islands which according to the United States watchdog Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was jointly pulled together by eight investors.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
New Research Shows Nigeria Leads by Percentage of Crypto Ownership
As cryptocurrencies continue to see different use cases leading to adoption on a global scale, a recent study has shown that Nigeria tops the chart for crypto ownership as nearly half of its population uses or owns cryptocurrency. During the course of 2022, transactions in cryptocurrency are expected to reach...
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Labs Unveils Second Wave of Creators For its Fund
Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple Labs Inc has unveiled the second wave of creators who will receive its Creators’ Fund. These chosen creators which cut across gaming, music, and sports, will receive funding for the development of Web3.0 and Non-fungible token (NFT) projects from the Ripple Creators’ Fund.
thecoinrise.com
Bank of England policy committee member questioned the true nature of the DeFi sector
On Wednesday while speaking at the University College London’s Blockchain Research Center, Carolyn Wilkins, a Bank of England financial policy committee external member stated that Decentralized finance (DeFi) isn’t as decentralized as it appears to be. According to Wilkins, senior advisor to the Bank of England, “Concentrations of...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Neobank Nuri to Close Shop at the end of the Year
According to a letter published by Kristina Walcker-Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of German cryptocurrency exchange Nuri, the platform will no longer trade from the end of November. This is owing to the fact that the Sony-backed crypto neobank will be shutting down its operations at the end of the year. In effect, all customers have until 18th December to withdraw all their funds.
thecoinrise.com
Moola Market faces hack, receives major funds back after negotiation
October has been a booming month for hackers as continuous attacks on DeFi protocols and NFT projects have worried the developers. On October 18, CELO Blockchain-based decently large crypto lending platform Moola Market was taken advantage of by manipulating the price of its native token, MOO, which has minimal liquidity.
thecoinrise.com
Santiment: Bitcoin whales at a 3-year low, retail investors at a record high
According to on-chain data, larger investors, or so-called “whales,” have been selling down their bitcoin holdings over the past few months. On contrary, smaller investors’ BTC holdings are increasing, reaching a new record high. Santiment considers BTC investors who own between 100 and 10,000 BTC units as...
thecoinrise.com
BitBTC under attack: Hacker is withdrawing funds from Optimism bridge
BitBTC, a privacy coin, is actively being exploited for 200 billion BitBTC tokens using the Optimism bridge. The team now has less than seven days to execute an upgrade to reduce the damages due to the technical aspects of the hack. The BitBTC bride carried a “critical exploit,” according to...
thecoinrise.com
U.S Financial Regulators Will Offer Guidance on Crypto, Says FDIC Head
Acting Chairman of the United States independent financial watchdog Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Martin Gruenberg has moved to guarantee that financial institutions will receive proper guidelines on how to deal with crypto assets from regulators in the U.S banking industry. For the purpose of his speech at the Brookings...
thecoinrise.com
UK Law Commission Launch Reform Project to Review International Laws for Crypto
The Law Commission of England and Wales has announced the launch of a legal reform review project that is commissioned by the government with the aim of providing clarity on how private international rules can apply to emerging technology, such as digital assets and electronic trade documents, especially the legal challenges.
thecoinrise.com
Co-founder of Terra Labs was Last Seen in Dubai, Prosecutors Say
As the South Korean prosecutors have claimed, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon is still on the run. Since the embattled CEO continues to evade arrest by authorities, prosecutors have disclosed his last known location. According to the prosecutor, he was last seen in Singapore where he left for an undisclosed country through Dubai.
thecoinrise.com
US accuses Russian-Venezuelan group of using crypto to smuggle oil and military equipment
The United States declared the Elimination of a Russian-Venezuelan network that operated using Tether (USDT) outside of the authorized financial system and circumvented international sanctions. In March this year, as reported by TheCoinRise, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that his government and its allies would impose sanctions on five major...
