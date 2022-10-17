ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Event set to make lung cancer screening more accessible

A CT scan is a painless and noninvasive imaging procedure that can be lifesaving for those with longtime tobacco exposure when lung cancer is detected, especially when the disease is diagnosed at an early stage. To mark National Lung Cancer Screening Day, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making the procedure...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Implanted stimulator used to treat vocal cord paralysis

Vanderbilt Voice Center patient Judit Kiss, 40, who lives about 25 minutes outside of Denver, enjoyed hiking in the mountains, running, and singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to her daughters, 9 and 11 years old. As a nurse she felt a bump on her neck one day that...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Metro Nashville City Council Passes Smoke-free Ordinance

Nashville – Metro Nashville City Council voted Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would finally give Davidson County’s hospitality workers and musicians the same smoke-free workplace protection enjoyed by nearly all other Nashvillians by prohibiting smoking inside most age restricted venues. The local action follows a statewide bill...
NASHVILLE, TN

