Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
Implanted stimulator used to treat vocal cord paralysis
Vanderbilt Voice Center patient Judit Kiss, 40, who lives about 25 minutes outside of Denver, enjoyed hiking in the mountains, running, and singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to her daughters, 9 and 11 years old. As a nurse she felt a bump on her neck one day that...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn Hosting Hiring Event
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas. Rutherford Westlawn hospital, Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital scheduled to open its doors early 2023. This neighborhood hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds, an emergency department with eight treatment rooms, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services and a second story dedicated to medical offices.
Event set to make lung cancer screening more accessible
A CT scan is a painless and noninvasive imaging procedure that can be lifesaving for those with longtime tobacco exposure when lung cancer is detected, especially when the disease is diagnosed at an early stage. To mark National Lung Cancer Screening Day, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making the procedure...
Nashville Will Walk to Defeat ALS® on Saturday, October 22
The ALS Association Holds Walk to Support People Living with ALS at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ. Nashville – The ALS Association will hold their annual Nashville Walk to Defeat ALS® at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ on October 22, 2022. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Nashville Walk to Defeat ALS®. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but the Middle Tennessee community is rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that.
