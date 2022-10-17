The ALS Association Holds Walk to Support People Living with ALS at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ. Nashville – The ALS Association will hold their annual Nashville Walk to Defeat ALS® at Woodmont Hills Church of Christ on October 22, 2022. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10 a.m. People living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others impacted by ALS will join the fight to find a cure at the Nashville Walk to Defeat ALS®. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but the Middle Tennessee community is rallying together to do whatever it takes to change that.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO