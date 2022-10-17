Read full article on original website
Valuable Vintage Halloween Decorations In Great Condition Found In Connecticut
One of the fun things about Halloween growing up was the decorations. To this day, I will gawk at someone's yard who has a few skeletons or ghosts or zombies in it this time of year. We found a YouTube video of a couple that finds stuff and re-sells that...
The Best Small Town in Connecticut for a Weekend Getaway
Connecticut is one of those states that is absolutely teeming with beautiful charming small towns. You could drive for just 10 minutes in any direction and stumble upon one. There is one in particular however that is quite legendary and we think every Nutmegger needs to travel here at least once.
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
wiltonbulletin.com
CT chef Brian Lewis of The Cottage could be ‘New England’s best,’ Forbes says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Could Fairfield County's Brian Lewis be "New England's best chef"? A restaurant reviewer for Forbes says it's possible. In a recent feature, Forbes writer John Mariani notes that Lewis, owner of The Cottage restaurants in Westport and Greenwich and...
Deer Collisions On Connecticut Roadways Expected To 'Increase By Leaps, Bounds,' AAA Warns
With fall in full swing and days becoming shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways "increase by leaps and bounds," warns AAA Northeast. "Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight," said the AAA.
ctexaminer.com
Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media
Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
branfordseven.com
Record fish caught in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Connecticut from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
sheltonherald.com
Winners of CT cannabis licenses spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve chances in lottery
The businesses that won approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis in Connecticut spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in total to submit thousands of applications to improve their chances of being selected in the lottery. The winning applicants for retail and micro-cultivator licenses flooded the lottery system with...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Connecticut adds 4,400 jobs, unemployment to 4%
The unemployment rate in Connecticut continued to fall in September, according to the most recent jobs report out of the Connecticut Department of Labor. The post Connecticut adds 4,400 jobs, unemployment to 4% appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Cloudy, rainy Sunday lingers into start of workweek for Connecticut
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says eastern parts of the tri-state area will see more rain on Sunday than the western areas.
Tax records reveal Lamont earned more than $54 million in 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) released his 2021 federal and state tax returns, showing he made over $54 million last year. Reporters were allowed to look at and take notes of the tax documents but were not permitted to photograph them or bring cameras into the room.
NBC New York
‘Extremely Traumatic:' CT Official Blasts ‘Active Shooter' Hoax Amid US Swatting Spree
Multiple Connecticut schools were briefly locked down Friday after someone -- or someones -- called in fake "active shooter" reports, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago and, for some, retraumatization over the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, officials and education leaders said.
