Who is Jenna Lyons? The world-class style of the interior design hero turned Real Housewives star explained

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
The most perfect tiny house in the world makes you feel calm just by looking inside it
Overlooking the Trebbia Valley in Italy, with views of the Apennines between Liguria and Emilia, sits arguably the most perfect tiny house in the world. Designed by Luca Scardulla and Federico Robbiano of architecture practice llabb studio, it's a shining example of minimalism done well. Calming, just to look at pictures of.
What is Hollywood Regency style, why do designers love it and and how can we recreate it?
The high glamour and drama of Hollywood Regency style is everywhere at the moment, but what is it? Where did it originate from? And how can we recreate the look in our own homes? The style is all about opulence and eccentricity, but why is it proving popular now?. 'I...
Lady Gaga Rocks Ripped Fishnet Stockings & Ghostly Makeup To Dom Perignon Event
Grammy-winner and fashion icon Lady Gaga, 36, channeled her inner goth goddess in a little black dress and dark eyeshadow while promoting her recent collaboration with the champagne brand, Dom Perignon on Oct. 20. The “Rain On Me” songstress rocked the monochromatic ensemble with long leather gloves, her staple Pleaser boots, ripped fishnets, and a single silver pendant necklace. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a futuristic topknot with her bangs placed on the sides of her face. Notably, the Haus Labs founder even sported ghostly makeup for the night on the town.
The Devil’s Hour: a perfect freaky little Halloween treat
Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi and a weird unblinking little boy are superb in this timely horror – which has all the creepy components to be essential viewing
I've just discovered a picture hanging hack which hides electrical panels but doesn't obstruct them and my mind is blown
Have you ever thought the electrical panel in your home was unsightly? We certainly have. If you're not sure what we're talking about, they're those grey metal boxes (sometimes known as a breaker box or panelboard) usually built into your entryway's wall and they contain all the circuit breakers for your home. While they undoubtedly have an important function, they can be a bit of an eyesore, and, if you're anything like us, you probably want to hide it.
Syabira Just Had One of the Most Epic Comebacks in ‘Great British Baking Show’ History
The Great British Baking Show “Halloween Week” might have brought horror into the Bake Off tent via Paul Hollywood‘s bizarre s’mores challenge, but standout baker Syabira Yusoff made everything totally sweet. After struggling last week and almost going home, Syabira roared back with a Hollywood handshake, first place in the Technical Challenge, and a sensational Showstopper. Syabira also made history as the first ever baker to win Star Baker without a lick of competition. Syabira’s performance in “Halloween Week” might qualify as the most epic comeback in the history of Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show. The Great British Baking Show...
Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design – The World of ‘Wakanda’ Brings the Only Black Winner Back to the Race
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 20, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design CATEGORY COMMENTARY: More to come… See...
"Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023
NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
29 Entitled Exes Who Have Some Freakin' Nerve Behaving Like That
"I think I will give you a chance, but only on one condition...that you pay me $50."
Exceptional Minds CEO Reflects on 10 Impactful Years of the Creative Arts Program for Young Adults With Autism
Nearly 10 years ago, the nonprofit academy Exceptional Minds was founded with the mission of creating a pathway for young adults on the autism spectrum to explore the creative arts. Since, the organization has gone above and beyond, with many former alumni going on to secure competitive jobs in their field of interest post-graduation. “We’re looking forward to really building a pipeline of work-ready talent that is going to provide Disney access to a broader pool of talent and help them diversify their inclusive hiring practices,” David Siegel, executive director and CEO of the program, told Variety. “Not just because...
What is accent lighting? This often overlooked design idea might be exactly what your home is missing
Accent lighting is the icing on the cake of your home's lighting scheme. Because it's not always necessary for either bright task lighting, or cozy ambient lighting, it can be overlook. Yet, if you use it right, it can make all the best features of your home come alive, and take center stage. This type of light can spotlight the most arresting elements of the home, other times, it can double up as a piece of art itself.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore review: an impressive outdoor speaker from the luxury brand
We may all be victims of the changing weather, but we're also expecting more and more for our technology to be able to come along with us on adventures year-round. No one has ever questioned whether their phone should be drop-proof or if a smart doorbell should be able to withstand the weather, but, generally, speakers are still thought about as something that needs to stay in the home away from potential tumbles and spills.
