The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Yankees’ big lineup addition is in play for ALCS battle with Astros
NEW YORK — The Yankees won their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are going to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, so look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken foot for...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win
Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose
The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
Fans Are Furious At Major League Baseball Over Tonight's Postponement
After hours of deliberation, MLB postponed Monday's ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday afternoon. MLB delayed the game, initially scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, without providing any further updates on when the game may take place. The league didn't announce the postponement until 9:37 p.m.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series
The iconic play-by-play man’s talkative style has been the subject of ridicule throughout the ALDS.
Scenes from a somewhat subdued Yankees celebration: 'We've got plans'
The Yankees had a somewhat subdued celebration in the clubhouse after clinching an ALDS victory, because the Astros await in Houstin in 24 hours.
Aaron Boone’s nonsensical Clarke Schmidt decision dooms Yankees yet again
When has Clarke Schmidt delivered for the New York Yankees in a tight situation? It’s simply never happened. And it’s not a knock on him. The combination of Schmidt and late-game or high-stress relief appearances is just one that doesn’t work. But manager Aaron Boone doesn’t read...
