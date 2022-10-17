ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win

Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS

Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
AUBURN, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
The Crawfish Boxes

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose

The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy