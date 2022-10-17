The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."

