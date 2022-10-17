Read full article on original website
Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?
At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Tomase: We can now say Bloom got the Vazquez trade right
Chaim Bloom may not have aced the trade deadline, but he did this much right -- he got something for Christian Vazquez. The deal that sent Vazquez to the Astros in August hit the Red Sox clubhouse like a wrecking ball, but based on Vazquez's two and a half months in Houston, it's hard to say Bloom erred.
Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022
One prominent member of the Boston Red Sox was named a Gold Glove Award finalist despite having long odds to open the season.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox
Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Did Astros troll Yankees with choice for 2022 ALCS Game 1 first pitch?
If you ever find yourself asking, “Did the Astros troll the Yankees here?” the answer is universally yes. The Astros always beat the Yankees, and Astros fans hate the Yankees immensely. It’s a devastating combo, and accusations of rent-free living certainly go both ways in the rivalry.
Bob Costas addresses accusations of bias during Yankees-Guardians AL Division Series
Bob Costas went on a Cleveland radio show to break down the Yankees-Guardians series and the criticism he received for showing bias.
Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement
Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
Three Former Red Sox Players Named Gold Glove Award Finalists
Three former members of the Boston Red Sox were named Gold Glove award finalists, one of which spent most of the season on the Red Sox roster.
The Rays have only one Gold Glove finalist... sort of
The 2022 MLB Gold Glove finalists have been announced, and you’d have a difficult time finding the Rays only finalist on first glance:. Well, that’s because they aren’t there! Let’s check the National League side now:. Tampa Bay’s primary left fielder in the second half —...
Rays 40-man roster end of season update
The 2022 regular season has concluded, and the brains of the Rays front office likely entered off-season mode weeks ago, so it’s time for us to do the same. This winter won’t be much different than recent off-seasons for the Rays, as they yet again have more quality players than the rules will allow for them to hold onto.
Triston Casas has injury scare, MRI reveals no structural damage
After a disappointing 2022 Boston Red Sox season, the last thing the team needs is an injury to a player expected to help them bounce back in 2023. So when it was revealed Triston Casas has had a knee issue while playing in the Dominican Winter League, the Red Sox front office likely went into panic mode. Fortunately, it appears the injury is a false alarm for Boston's slugging first-base prospect.
