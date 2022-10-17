ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Tomase: We can now say Bloom got the Vazquez trade right

Chaim Bloom may not have aced the trade deadline, but he did this much right -- he got something for Christian Vazquez. The deal that sent Vazquez to the Astros in August hit the Red Sox clubhouse like a wrecking ball, but based on Vazquez's two and a half months in Houston, it's hard to say Bloom erred.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox

Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
The Rays have only one Gold Glove finalist... sort of

The 2022 MLB Gold Glove finalists have been announced, and you’d have a difficult time finding the Rays only finalist on first glance:. Well, that’s because they aren’t there! Let’s check the National League side now:. Tampa Bay’s primary left fielder in the second half —...
Rays 40-man roster end of season update

The 2022 regular season has concluded, and the brains of the Rays front office likely entered off-season mode weeks ago, so it’s time for us to do the same. This winter won’t be much different than recent off-seasons for the Rays, as they yet again have more quality players than the rules will allow for them to hold onto.
Triston Casas has injury scare, MRI reveals no structural damage

After a disappointing 2022 Boston Red Sox season, the last thing the team needs is an injury to a player expected to help them bounce back in 2023. So when it was revealed Triston Casas has had a knee issue while playing in the Dominican Winter League, the Red Sox front office likely went into panic mode. Fortunately, it appears the injury is a false alarm for Boston's slugging first-base prospect.
