Richard E. Gerrish passed peacefully in his home at Winter Harbor on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 77. Richard was born at MDI Hospital, Bar Harbor, on Aug. 8, 1945. He was raised in the town of Winter Harbor, where he raised a family of his own. He was a devoted family man to many generations. Some of his fondest recollections are the days of hunting with his boys and attending their ball games. He spoke often that they were his most treasured memories. He shared his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their many activities.

WINTER HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO