Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Related
Ellsworth American
Barbara “Babs” Falting Kinsman
Ellsworth and St. Helena Island, S.C. Barbara Falting Kinsman passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Ellsworth under the care of her family and Hospice. Babs, as she was known, was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 29, 1934. She was the daughter of George and Mildred Falting and grew up in Tenafly.
Ellsworth American
Gwen “Ginger” C. Reiman
Ginger left this world peacefully on the night of the hunter’s full moon Oct. 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Ginger was born to Muriel and L.D. Childs in New York City on July 18, 1923. She spent her early life in New York City. Ginger attended Barnard College and graduated from Columbia School of Architecture with a Masters in Architecture in 1946. In 1947, Ginger married fellow student Don Reiman, who had just returned from four years’ service as an officer in the U.S. Signal Corps in the South Pacific.
Ellsworth American
Margaret Agnes Conry
Margaret Agnes Conry, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at an Ellsworth hospital, in the presence of family. Margaret was born in Reading, England, on Nov. 29, 1946. According to her mother, Margaret could recite her nursery rhymes when she was 18 months old. She immigrated to the...
Ellsworth American
Margaret S. Metzler ‘’Midge’’
Margaret S. Metzler, ‘’Midge,’’ of Steuben, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 92 with her family present. She is survived by her children JoAnne, Peter and Jane; grandchildren Emily, Kara, Keight and Adam; and great-grandchildren Mary Lyman, Pat Shirley and Ken Kast. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan and her husband, Bill.
Ellsworth American
Lois A. Means
Lois A. Means, 82, died Oct. 14, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer and leukemia. She was born in Brooklin, Dec. 13, 1939, daughter of Earl B. and Martha L. (Douglas) Austin. Lois attended Brooklin Elementary School and graduated from Brooklin High School in 1959. In 1963,...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
Ellsworth American
Graveyard guardians: A dedicated corps of volunteers is restoring one gravestone at a time
ELLSWORTH — Donald Ross. Hannah Abbott, Mrs. Susan E. Black. These three residents once walked dirt-packed roads past landmarks like the Black House and the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth. They came to rest with about 100 other local citizens in The Old Burial Ground, the city’s first and oldest cemetery.
Ellsworth American
Workman for City Council
I hope Ellsworth citizens will consider Gordon Workman for one place on the Ellsworth City Council. He is not a “special interest” or a “clique candidate” but is one person interested in the welfare of Ellsworth. Have you seen his banners? A loyal Ellsworth resident, he chose the Ellsworth high school colors.
Ellsworth American
Clyde L. Danico
Clyde L. Danico, 55, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at Portland Hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1966, in Castine, the son of Leeman H. Danico and Grace M. Newenham. Clyde is survived by his son Aiden Danico of Hermon; two brothers, Harold Danico and Doug and wife, Darlene Danico; sisters Sharon Grant, Carol and husband, Gary Murphy, Cindy and husband, Clay Soules, Amy and husband, Rich Gromek, and Bill Jo Frost; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Diane and Steve Eck of Hermon.
Ellsworth American
Town, land trust to seek housing solutions
GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro’s growing scarcity of affordable year-round housing has prompted town officials to partner with Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and possibly Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC) to identify suitable land for residential construction. Their aim is to single out some parcels where affordable dwellings could be built to accommodate tradespeople, police officers, schoolteachers, municipal employees and others seeking to live in the town where they work year-round.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro grapples with school costs
GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro officials want the Maine Department of Education to rectify its staff’s apparent omission in calculating Gouldsboro’s share of debt service for the $44 million Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus project. Had information been known during Regional School Unit 24’s 2022-23 budgetary process, cuts in...
Ellsworth American
Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
Ellsworth American
DA race heats up
ELLSWORTH — Republican incumbent District Attorney Matthew Foster and independent challenger Robert Granger agreed during an Oct. 11 forum that Maine’s judicial system needs work. The judicial branch needs more funding and more staffing from judges to courthouse security personnel, Foster said. Both candidates said more attorneys are...
Ellsworth American
Richard E. Gerrish
Richard E. Gerrish passed peacefully in his home at Winter Harbor on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 77. Richard was born at MDI Hospital, Bar Harbor, on Aug. 8, 1945. He was raised in the town of Winter Harbor, where he raised a family of his own. He was a devoted family man to many generations. Some of his fondest recollections are the days of hunting with his boys and attending their ball games. He spoke often that they were his most treasured memories. He shared his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their many activities.
Ellsworth American
A call for civility
I’m Mark Worth, a candidate for Maine’s House of Representatives District 13, which is Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing, and I am asking for your vote on or before Election Day, Nov. 8. In my 20s I was a machine operator at General Electric, and then a small...
Ellsworth American
Mission’s annual gift drive begins
MOUNT DESERT — In 1905, the Maine Seacoast Mission made its first delivery of presents to residents and lighthouse keepers living on Maine islands. More than a century later, the Mission still delivers Christmas gifts, wrapped in white parchment paper tied with red string, to island residents and people living in Washington County.
Ellsworth American
Scare up a little fun during area Halloween festivities
ELLSWORTH — Halloween in Ellsworth will get off to a spooky start on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-9 p.m. with the return of Terror Theater at The Grand. You enter the darkened theater and are met with an ominous silence only broken by distant screams of terror. What’s happening beyond the doors? So many questions. The important one is — will you survive?
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — A caller requested that police check on two women who were either sleeping or passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local store Oct. 8. It turns out the pair were sleeping in preparation to work their night shifts at the business. Public...
Comments / 0