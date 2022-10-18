ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
myaggienation.com

No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
COLUMBIA, SC
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night. A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
myaggienation.com

WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena

It's time to dress our Prognosticator Panelists for Halloween. The best The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has to offer happens next week with our annual Halloween edition. That’s when our panelists become bums, heroes, stars or villains, depending on your point of view.
LORENA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy