Read full article on original website
Related
myaggienation.com
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match
Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
myaggienation.com
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
myaggienation.com
Two ACL tears makes comeback sweeter for Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams
On the surface, there wasn’t much remarkable about Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams’ game-tying goal against Georgia earlier this season. Teammate Jai Smith cut a pass back from the end line to Williams, and her shot found the back of the net. But the celebration demonstrated an outpouring...
myaggienation.com
Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
myaggienation.com
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins loses in final at ITA regional
WACO — Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins lost to Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass 6-2, 6-2 in the singles final of the ITA Texas Regional on Tuesday. With his performance, Rollins qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship set to start Nov. 2 in San Diego.
myaggienation.com
Season ticket renewals underway for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis
Season ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball and tennis can renew their tickets now through Nov. 10. Baseball season tickets now require a per-seat contribution with an 18-game or full-season option. To renew tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals online. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
myaggienation.com
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena
It's time to dress our Prognosticator Panelists for Halloween. The best The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has to offer happens next week with our annual Halloween edition. That’s when our panelists become bums, heroes, stars or villains, depending on your point of view.
myaggienation.com
Brazos County, Texas A&M to provide bus service to College Station City Hall for early voting
Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services have partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting ahead of November’s election. The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement that calls for the county to reimburse...
Comments / 0