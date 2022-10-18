ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions across the world took part in an earthquake drill called The Great California ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services hosted a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum.
Fall temperatures are finally on the way as pattern shifts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fall conditions are finally arriving in California just in time for the weekend. The rest of the work week is looking quite warm though with temperatures near 90 expected Thursday and in the mid 80s Friday before finally cooling down. It's been a very warm October...
