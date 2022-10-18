Read full article on original website
abc10.com
'It's very embarrassing' | Lawmakers fear estimated $20 billion stolen from EDD, will never be recovered
SAN DIEGO — The Department of Justice arrested a person on Wednesday for stealing $145,000 worth of unemployment claims during the pandemic. The suspect used the identities of convicted killers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to file her claims. NPR reported that in the past, people have used the...
abc10.com
Drop, Cover, and Hold On! The Great California ShakeOut
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Millions across the world took part in an earthquake drill called The Great California ShakeOut on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services hosted a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour, at the San Diego Natural History Museum.
abc10.com
Fall temperatures are finally on the way as pattern shifts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fall conditions are finally arriving in California just in time for the weekend. The rest of the work week is looking quite warm though with temperatures near 90 expected Thursday and in the mid 80s Friday before finally cooling down. It's been a very warm October...
abc10.com
No, Texas schools aren’t distributing DNA kits to identify kids in school shootings
In May, a gunman killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That tragedy intensified debates about gun laws and how to prevent school shootings, particularly in Texas. When the next school year began in the fall, many people thought an...
