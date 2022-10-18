ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
justia.com

Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?

A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)

This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department received numerous 911 calls early Wednesday morning regarding a shooting. According to police, the calls came in just after 1 a.m. to report a disturbance and gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle. When police arrived at the scene, however, they didn't The post Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy