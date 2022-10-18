Read full article on original website
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'. $60 million in new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC. A small fire was quickly contained at a Walmart in Colorado Springs 10/20/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire in Boulder County. Fire has since...
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?
A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Two Colorado Cities See an Increase in Homicide Rates in 2022
According to a recent study done by WalletHub, homicide rates are increasing rapidly across the entire country. Some even more alarming news is that homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent, just in recent months alone. To figure out where the biggest homicide problems exist, WalletHub...
Top 10 Mexican restaurants around the Colorado Springs area
Start with chips and salsa, but don't end there. With many delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional chicken enchiladas to modern twists like sweet potato nachos, you are sure to find what you enjoy. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine,...
Married Colorado Springs chefs opening new restaurant at former Michelle's Chocolatiers venue
You may already know Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas: They launched Munchies 719 food truck in 2019 and became known for their from-scratch offerings using locally sourced ingredients. The couple plans to bring these offerings, and more, as they open a sit-down restaurant at 122 N. Tejon St. — the site...
WATCH: Fire off Highway 115 near Fort Carson
Colorado Springs considers hiring 4 park rangers. WATCH: Take a closer look at the new Acacia Park playground!. Acacia Park is Colorado Springs' oldest park. In 2019, voters approved a new playground for the 21st century.
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs
With just 22 days until the November 8th General Election, Governor candidates continue to make their case across Colorado.
Colorado Springs to hire park rangers to help address safety concerns along trails
Next year, Colorado Springs is planning to hire park rangers to help address safety concerns, particularly along trails, among other investments in the parks system. Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune praised the addition of park rangers that will help supplement police response to issues, including homeless camps along trails.
Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)
This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department received numerous 911 calls early Wednesday morning regarding a shooting. According to police, the calls came in just after 1 a.m. to report a disturbance and gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle. When police arrived at the scene, however, they didn't The post Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls appeared first on KRDO.
'Red flag warning' issued for large chunk of Colorado amid dangerous fire conditions
A large portion of eastern Colorado is under a 'red flag warning' today amid dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. This includes cities of Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Greeley, and Fort Collins, also stretching toward the Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming borders. The warning is due to low...
