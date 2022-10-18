Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
‘Really, it’s all of them’: Limitless trust in wide receivers allows QHS quarterback to break passing record
QUINCY — Bradyn Little deliberated before answering, and even then the Quincy High School sophomore quarterback struggled to give a single response. So which one of his wide receivers is the best at making the tough catches?. “Caeden (Johannessen) has had a few tough catches. And Jack (Mettemeyer). And...
muddyriversports.com
Game Night Guide: History, playoff positioning at stake Friday night for area football teams
What’s at stake Friday night? For some high school football teams, it’s the chance to play another day. For others, history beckons. And there are those who want to finish with a flurry. Quincy High School wraps up the Western Big 6 Conference slate by playing host to...
muddyriversports.com
Tigers exact their revenge, overwhelm Bulldogs with extra-base hits to reach state quarterfinals
LA PLATA, Mo. — Redemption and revenge came with a full-fledged offensive assault. Now, the Canton softball team sits just one victory away from a return to the final four. The Tigers capitalized on a bounty of scoring opportunities in the first three innings of Wednesday’s Class 1 sectional, building an insurmountable 11-run lead and dispatching postseason nemesis La Plate 12-0 in five innings.
muddyriversports.com
Front to back: Hoyt, Kurk transition to defensive stalwarts to bolster QND soccer team
QUINCY — Jake Hoyt doesn’t have an explanation for how he ended up in such unfamiliar territory. “Honestly, I still really don’t know,” the senior said of being moved from forward to center back to fill a void in the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s defense.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Serena in Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinals
MENDOTA, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team looked like the team to beat in the Class 1A Mendota Sectional on Wednesday night, dispatching Serena 9-2 in the sectional semifinals. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman made the four-hour trek to Mendota to capture images of the Raiders’ third postseason victory. Check out this gallery:
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: Macomb, Southeastern, Hannibal win important volleyball matches
Prep volleyball is in the final week of the regular season, while college and prep soccer teams are heading toward the postseason. Here’s the rundown of Tuesday’s action:. • The Macomb volleyball team showcased the ability to rally in an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory at Unity. Kennedy Adair and Kathryn Lukkarinen had 10 kills apiece for the Bombers, while Kaitlyn Robinson had 29 assists. Kyra Carothers led the Mustangs with 20 kills, while Kylee Barry had 21 digs and Caroline Knox had 16 assists. Macomb improved to 26-3, while Unity fell to 25-4.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transactions in Adams County from Oct. 3-7, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Michael K. Pausch trust of Quincy sold a residence at...
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
tspr.org
McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium
The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 16, 2022
Teagan Goings,18, Quincy, for Failure to Yield right of Way from a Stop Sign at 20th Chestnut on 10/15/22. PTC 178. Ebony Humphrey,23, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration at 5th and Oak on 10/15/22. NTA 131. Anthony Smith,58, Quincy, for DWLR. Operation of Motor Vehicle with...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
recordpatriot.com
Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site
ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
KWQC
Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years in prison for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday on drug and firearm charges, according to a media release. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced after he pleaded to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
