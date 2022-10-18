Read full article on original website
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Michigan State Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Finding A Missing Family Of 4Kyle SchepperleyFremont, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys win OK Red meet, girls finish second
The Grand Haven boys cross country team continued their winning ways on Thursday afternoon as they took the top spot at the OK Red Conference Meet. The race was run at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The Bucs placed five runners in the top 20 and finished with 61 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven escapes with Division 1 district soccer title over shorthanded Mona Shores
The final score will show the Grand Haven Buccaneers won the Division 1 district soccer championship on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory over host Mona Shores. However, most of the accolades from the game were directed toward the gutsy performance of the host Sailors, who played much of the game a man short due to a red card 15 minutes into the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City volleyball defeats Grant in three sets
The Kent City volleyball team defeated Grant in three sets to finish off the CSAA regular season. The result means the Eagles finished as the league champions with a 10-0 record. Kent City started out strong, but the Tigers fought hard to come back and eventually tie the score at...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls cross country team wins OK-Blue meet with top five finishers
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team couldn’t do any better than what they did on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Conference cross country meet. The meet was in Hamilton at Diamond Springs Golf Course. The Lakers took the top five individual spots in the girls division...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green Tournament
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell in the second round of the OK Conference-Green Tournament on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost to Zeeland East in three sets (17-25, 14-25, 20-25). Sophia Hekkema made three kills with two digs and Madisyn Dykema chipped in three kills and two blocks. Billie Tryska added...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops volleyball matches to Rockford, West Ottawa
The Grand Haven volleyball team had a rough start to the OK-Red tournament on Wednesday evening. Rockford took down the Bucs in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 12-25), while West Ottawa won in three sets (27-29, 23-25, 21-25). “We had opportunities to win both matches tonight, but in the end,...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake falls to Hamilton in four sets in Tuesday volleyball action
The Spring Lake volleyball team took a hard loss to Hamilton in the second round of OK Conference-Blue Tournament action on Tuesday evening. The Lakers lost in four close sets (25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 19-25). Kalli Lewkowski led with 12 kills and three blocks. Ella Andree threw in 18 digs and...
localsportsjournal.com
Hellmann, Dunn, Vanderwall, Sturtevant lead Mona Shores past Zeeland West in five set match
The Mona Shores volleyball team put on a show in the second round of the OK Conference-Green Tournament on Tuesday evening. The Sailors came away victorious in five sets over Zeeland West (27-25, 23-25, 25-8, 21-25, 17-25). Kyann Hellmann had 40 assists with 21 digs and Ava Dunn chipped in...
localsportsjournal.com
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake
MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central boys, girls finish in third place at Alliance League Conference Championship Cross County Meet
The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders boys and girls cross country teams each finished in the third positions at the Alliance League Conference Championship Cross Country meet on Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at Muskegon Catholic Central High School. Wyoming Potter’s House took the top spot in the boys division...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm
The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian advances to district championship game, North Muskegon falls to NorthPointe Christian
Postal workers are said to have the motto of completing their daily rounds, regardless of weather conditions. Tuesday’s inclement weather did not slow down the Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team in its 6-0 win over Ravenna. The victory advances the Warriors to Friday’s Division 4 district finals, again at WMC.
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action
The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup
HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball
Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
localsportsjournal.com
Turtles raise money for cancer with ‘Swim for the Cure’ event
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team raised $583 for “Beautiful You” in a charity match to honor those battling cancer. “It was a great honor and very thankful for all the support tonight from all the fans, students from all the co-op schools, and great leadership to senior Robyn Hunt for organizing the Swim for the Cure theme,” coach Michael Homan said.
