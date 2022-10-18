ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riptide’s Reflection | Rollin’, bowlin’

Tulane football improved to a 6-1 record after a dominating 45-31 win over University of South Florida. Not only did this win put the Green Wave at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings, it also made them the first bowl-eligible team in the conference. This will be the fourth bowl game the team will play in under head coach Willie Fritz and fourth bowl game in the past five seasons.
From the Basement | Students need to fully embrace Green Wave football

US News recently ranked Tulane University as No. 44 of national universities, No. 1 happiest students and No. 2 in service learning. As Tulane students, we understand that these rankings are not out of the ordinary as Tulane is constantly recognized for its rigorous academics and highly intelligent student body. Tulanians should take every opportunity they can to embrace the rich culture that New Orleans has to offer.
LCMC-Tulane partnership shakes up NOLA healthcare market

Last week, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced plans to purchase three Tulane hospitals for $150 million. LCMC, a local nonprofit that currently operates six New Orleans hospitals, will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana.
Rising rents off campus spark student concerns

This year, the off-campus housing process has become more competitive, as rent prices continue to rise, and space becomes smaller and harder to find. For sophomore Emma Hanley, this trend results in more stress as she searches for off-campus housing for her junior year. Her main concern is price. “I...
Spooky spots to visit

It’s that time of year again: people are plotting pumpkins on porches, pulling Halloween decor boxes from the attic and placing skeletons onto window sills. Luckily, Tulane students find themselves centered in a world of spookiness. There is no better place to celebrate Halloween than the one and only New Orleans, the city known for its haunted history. So, get into this year’s Halloween costume, strap in and come visit some extraordinary Halloween staples around the city.
ARCADE | In Earshot: Songs for spooky season

October, also objectively known as the best month of the year, has hit New Orleans in full swing, as per usual. While Halloween music options are not as extensive as other holidays such as Christmas, there are plenty of ghoulish jams out there to help you embrace the season. Going to haunted houses, decorating dorms and walking on St. Charles Avenue to look at all of our uptown neighbors’ decor is most likely on your spooky-season to-do list. If you are looking for something other than “Monster Mash” to add to your Halloween playlist, check out these spooky song recommendations.
