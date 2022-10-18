Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com
Riptide’s Reflection | Rollin’, bowlin’
Tulane football improved to a 6-1 record after a dominating 45-31 win over University of South Florida. Not only did this win put the Green Wave at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings, it also made them the first bowl-eligible team in the conference. This will be the fourth bowl game the team will play in under head coach Willie Fritz and fourth bowl game in the past five seasons.
tulanehullabaloo.com
From the Basement | Students need to fully embrace Green Wave football
US News recently ranked Tulane University as No. 44 of national universities, No. 1 happiest students and No. 2 in service learning. As Tulane students, we understand that these rankings are not out of the ordinary as Tulane is constantly recognized for its rigorous academics and highly intelligent student body. Tulanians should take every opportunity they can to embrace the rich culture that New Orleans has to offer.
tulanehullabaloo.com
LCMC-Tulane partnership shakes up NOLA healthcare market
Last week, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced plans to purchase three Tulane hospitals for $150 million. LCMC, a local nonprofit that currently operates six New Orleans hospitals, will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, Louisiana.
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | Tulane should better prepare students for hurricanes and evacuations
Hurricanes have been a part of life at Tulane University long before any current students were even a twinkle in their parents’ eyes. Though every region in the country has its set of natural disasters of which it must mitigate the consequences, hurricanes and New Orleans have a notable relationship.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Rising rents off campus spark student concerns
This year, the off-campus housing process has become more competitive, as rent prices continue to rise, and space becomes smaller and harder to find. For sophomore Emma Hanley, this trend results in more stress as she searches for off-campus housing for her junior year. Her main concern is price. “I...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Spooky spots to visit
It’s that time of year again: people are plotting pumpkins on porches, pulling Halloween decor boxes from the attic and placing skeletons onto window sills. Luckily, Tulane students find themselves centered in a world of spookiness. There is no better place to celebrate Halloween than the one and only New Orleans, the city known for its haunted history. So, get into this year’s Halloween costume, strap in and come visit some extraordinary Halloween staples around the city.
tulanehullabaloo.com
ARCADE | In Earshot: Songs for spooky season
October, also objectively known as the best month of the year, has hit New Orleans in full swing, as per usual. While Halloween music options are not as extensive as other holidays such as Christmas, there are plenty of ghoulish jams out there to help you embrace the season. Going to haunted houses, decorating dorms and walking on St. Charles Avenue to look at all of our uptown neighbors’ decor is most likely on your spooky-season to-do list. If you are looking for something other than “Monster Mash” to add to your Halloween playlist, check out these spooky song recommendations.
Comments / 0