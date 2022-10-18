At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO