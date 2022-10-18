Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
Car discovered in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in 1990s, police say
Police say the vehicle was possibly buried in the 1990s. Though cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police say no remains have been located.
eastcountytoday.net
UPDATED: Man Arrested With Weapon at Antioch High School
At approximently 2:50 pm Thursday, Antioch Police Department officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Antioch High School in the City of Antioch. At least one adult male, who is a non-student, was taken into custody with a weapon, which was not identified as of press time. This was after site safety talked the man off campus after he had entered the gate, while calling 9-1-1.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire
Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and...
SFist
Unidentified Woman Killed on Antioch Trail After Being Set on Fire
Police in Antioch are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead on a walking trail early Monday after apparently being set on fire by another individual or multiple individuals. As KRON4 reports, firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (FPD) responded around 5:36...
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
sftimes.com
Sonoma deputies shoot man after multiple 911 reports
Sonoma Valley deputies shot a man after emergency dispatchers receive three separate 911 calls in one night. Nathan James Smart, 43, was holding a ghost gun when deputies shot him. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Smart suffered two gunshot wounds and is expected to survive. The two...
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
Over 15,000 pills found during traffic stop in Ripon, sheriff’s office says
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found over 15,000 pills containing fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ripon. A deputy reportedly pulled over a car near Highway 99 and Main Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had an expired registration time. The sheriff’s office said the […]
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
brentwoodnewsla.com
92-Year-Old Woman Killed in Brentwood House Fire
LAFD says no functional smoke detectors found in Cliffwood Drive home that caught fire Thursday morning. A 92-year-old woman was killed in a Brentwood house early Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 5:45 a.m at 405 Cliffwood Dive. LAFD crews arrived...
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse
Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.
East Bay police ask public’s help locating missing man
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are asking the public to keep on the lookout for a missing man. Jinbin Suk, pictured, “walked away from the area of Contra Costa Blvd and Taylor a short time ago,” police stated on Facebook at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. “He’s wearing a white jacket.” Suk is […]
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
