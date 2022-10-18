Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital
SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm and Other Charges
Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Nixle Webpage. “During the evening of August 2nd at around 8:43 PM Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar Street on the report of a firearm being discharged in the area. When officers arrived, one subject attempt to run from the scene but was quickly caught by officers.
NBC Bay Area
Car Found During Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police were investigating a report of a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night. Officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Geary Boulevard to investigate the report, police said. Responding officers found "a vehicle involved in the incident," but there were no victims or suspects nearby. An...
2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
sftimes.com
Police identifies innocent bystander killed in Oakland police chase
The bystander killed in a police chase in Oakland Monday morning has been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, died after a suspect on the run crashed into his truck. According to Coytl’s family, he was on his way to work when his truck collided with the suspect’s. He was declared dead at the scene.
Alameda County deputy accused of killing couple doesn’t enter plea
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Williams Jr., an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home, did not enter a plea in court Wednesday as expected. The plea has been pushed back until Dec. 12. He appeared in court behind glass and is currently being held […]
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Two arrested in stolen car
Two suspects were arrested early on the morning of Oct. 17 in a 1998 Toyota Camry with an “altered” license plate, according to a post on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page. Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers were informed that it had been reported stolen in...
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
35-Year-Old Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Hayward (Hayward, CA)
According to the Hayward Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.
SFist
Bullet From 'Big Gun' In Sunday Night Shooting Crashes Through Home of Former Mayor's Family
Well, this is crazy! The son and daughter-in-law of former SF Mayor Frank Jordan heard the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom Sunday night as they were putting their kids to bed. And it was apparently a stray bullet that had traveled a half-mile from a shooting near Jefferson Square Park.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Man Arrested in Shooting that Wounded 8-Year-Old and Mother in Pittsburg
The Pittsburg Police Department announced the arrest in a Friday shooting that left an 8-year-old boy and his mother wounded. According to Pittsburg Police, they located and arrested the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred on Friday, October 14th near the intersection of Davi Ave. and Civic Ave. Officers identified the suspect as 35 year old Javier Gonzalez of Antioch. Various investigative leads aided in the identifying and locating of Gonzalez, who was booked and is being held for attempted murder and child endangerment charges.
sftimes.com
East Bay police seek public help locating missing man
Pleasant Hill police are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Jinbin Suk, “walked away from the area of Contra Costa Blvd and Taylor a short time ago,” police stated on Facebook at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. “He’s wearing a white jacket.”. Suk is approximately...
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
