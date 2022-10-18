SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.

