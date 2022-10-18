Read full article on original website
Ghosts - Episode 2.06 - The Baby Bjorn - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
East New York - Episode 1.05 - Going Commando - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.06 - So Help Me Pod - Press Release
“So Help Me Pod” – Margaret and Francey enlist the help of a popular true crime podcaster, Lea Luna (Vella Lovell), to help exonerate a client who is serving a life sentence. Also, Todd solicits dating advice from his sister and Susan when sparks fly between him and Lea, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
CBS Orders Full Season Pickups For This Year’s Top Three New Series: “Fire Country,” “East New York” And “So Help Me Todd”
CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, EAST NEW YORK – which is also the #1 new show among African-American viewers – and SO HELP ME TODD. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,”...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.06 - Patent Pending - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 2.03 - A Gold Bar in Fort Knox - Press Release
Episode 203 "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox" After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain's compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain's Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.
The Good Fight - Episode 6.09 - The End of Playing Games - Press Release
EPISODE 8: The End of Playing Games (Available to stream Thursday, October 27th) While STR Laurie is investigated by the FBI, Liz and Ri'Chard attempt to take their clients. As they fight to extricate themselves from STR Laurie, Ri’chard and Liz must decide who is head of the firm. Meanwhile, Diane is forced to expose her PT-108 treatment.
Step Up - Episode 3.07 - It’s Goin’ Down - Press Release
EPISODE 307 – “IT’S GOIN’ DOWN”. Romantic entanglements are tearing Sage, Collette, Rigo, and Poppy in new directions. The love triangle between Davis, Odalie and Angel has come to a tipping point. Tal has a new love interest, a new understanding for Marquise, and a new position as Sage’s Creative Director.
Walker - Episode 3.06 - Something There That Wasn’t There Before - Press Release
HEALING - Walker (Jared Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher (#306). Original airdate 11/10/2022.
Kung Fu - Episode 3.06 - Rescue - Press Release
“Rescue” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV) A HEARTBREAKING DECISION AND AN UNEXPECTED REVEAL — Nicky (Olivia Liang), Henry (Eddie Liu), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) try to make sense of some disturbing information they’ve learned about Xiao (Vanessa Kai). Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) help his sister after she learns that money has gone missing from their family’s charitable trust. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is forced to make an impossible decision. Tzi Ma, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#306). Original airdate 11/9/2022.
Law and Order SVU - Episode 24.06 - Controlled Burn - Press Release
11/03/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. TV-14.
All American - Episode 5.04 - Turn Down for What - Press Release
“Turn Down for What” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV) UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter’s (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.
FBI - Episode 5.07 - Ready or Not - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 21st October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the heads up. Get Scoop on FBI, Station 19, Fire Country, Big Sky, Grey's, Winchesters, Homecoming and More.
One of Us Is Lying - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of One of Us Is Lying is now available to watch on Peacock. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
From Scratch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of From Scratch is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
The Peripheral - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Peripheral has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Young Sheldon - Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero - Review
Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero, took a break from the drama that has plagued the Cooper family, and provided a strong comedic half hour that surely had viewers chuckling throughout. The episode begins with Missy coming home from school upset. Mary offers to lend her an ear, and is hurt when Missy decides to go to Meemaw for advice instead. At Meemaw’s, Missy shares that she likes a boy at school named Kevin, but he doesn’t even know she exists. Meemaw tells her to get a friend to ask Kevin if he likes her. Quick witted and simple-minded Missy retorts that if he doesn’t like her back, she will keep being mean to him until he does. Meemaw and Missy agree that boys are dumb, but wonder if girls are even dumber for liking them. Meemaw’s plan ends up backfiring on Missy when the friend she recruited to execute her plan, ends up asking Kevin out herself. In a turn of events, Missy asks Mandy for advice, leaving Meemaw dejected and she goes to commiserate with Mary about it. Missy and Mandy spend time getting to know one another, and Missy is awe struck when Mandy tells her she used to be a weather girl. Missy tells Mandy that is beautiful like Madonna with her blonde hair, and Mandy bashfully states that Madonna wasn’t a real blonde. In classic Missy fashion, she excitedly takes Mandy’s innocent comment too far, and dyes her hair blonde without any thought of how to do it properly, or the potential consequences of her actions. Missy is horrified when she ends up with a skunky blend of bleach blonde and orange hair. Georgie and Mandy try to cover up for her with George and Mary, but when she runs to Meemaw for help, Meemaw happily turns her in to her parents. We haven’t seen the naive, comedic side of Missy in a long time. She has been the wise, level-headed young woman in the Cooper household throughout the struggles that the Coopers are facing. It was nice to see Missy get herself into some trouble and deliver laughs as she did in earlier seasons. It was also great to see Mandy and Missy bond this episode. Mandy is the older sister that Missy always hoped for and their dynamic is proving to be fun to watch.
As We See It - Cancelled After 1 Season by Amazon
As We See It, the comedy drama from Jason Katims, will not be returning to Amazon. The streamer has canceled the series, about living on the autism spectrum, after one season.
The Equalizer - Better Off Dead - Review
This was one of those solid episodes that didn't have any major problems or successes that jumped out at me. In a way this makes the process of reviewing the episode more difficult. On the other hand the case felt very old school Equalizer. I like when that happens. Client:...
