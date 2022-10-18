Read full article on original website
Ghosts - Episode 2.06 - The Baby Bjorn - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.06 - Random Acts - Press Release
With questions continuing to surface, Abby (Katherine McNamara) digs deeper into her husband’s past while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) follow a hunch which has them questioning a former mentor and Calian accused of a heinous crime. Back in town, Tom (Greg Hovanessian) puts together a Fight Night in an attempt to impress a railroad executive despite Kate’s (Katie Findlay) protests, Hoyt (Matt Barr) dives into helping the Reyes family, and Kai (Lawrence Kao) reveals he knows how to throw a punch. The episode was written by Mia Katherine Iverson and directed by Clara Aranovich (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2022.
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.06 - An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football - Press Release
“An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football” – George Sr. is asked to help with the football team. Also, Mandy discovers Georgie and Meemaw’s secret business, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Walker - Episode 3.06 - Something There That Wasn’t There Before - Press Release
HEALING - Walker (Jared Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher (#306). Original airdate 11/10/2022.
Step Up - Episode 3.06 - You Know What It Is - Press Release
EPISODE 306 – “YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS”. Sage is freed from jail and ready to reclaim the tour as headliner. The Chicago show will be Rigo’s final performance and he’s under pressure to come up with new material. Poppy and Collette butt heads over Rigo. Odalie hatches a plan to keep Angel in Atlanta – and closer to her. Poppy and Tal work overtime to develop new routines for Rigo’s last show.
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.06 - Patent Pending - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
CBS Orders Full Season Pickups For This Year’s Top Three New Series: “Fire Country,” “East New York” And “So Help Me Todd”
CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, EAST NEW YORK – which is also the #1 new show among African-American viewers – and SO HELP ME TODD. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,”...
P-Valley - Renewed for a 3rd Season
Santa Monica, Calif. — October 20, 2022 – STARZ has ordered a 10-episode third season of its massively popular, critically acclaimed drama series “P-Valley,” created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The sophomore season of “P-Valley” currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear,...
All American - Episode 5.04 - Turn Down for What - Press Release
“Turn Down for What” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV) UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter’s (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.
Kung Fu - Episode 3.06 - Rescue - Press Release
“Rescue” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV) A HEARTBREAKING DECISION AND AN UNEXPECTED REVEAL — Nicky (Olivia Liang), Henry (Eddie Liu), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) try to make sense of some disturbing information they’ve learned about Xiao (Vanessa Kai). Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) help his sister after she learns that money has gone missing from their family’s charitable trust. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is forced to make an impossible decision. Tzi Ma, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#306). Original airdate 11/9/2022.
East New York - Episode 1.05 - Going Commando - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
FBI - Episode 5.07 - Ready or Not - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 21st October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the heads up. Get Scoop on FBI, Station 19, Fire Country, Big Sky, Grey's, Winchesters, Homecoming and More.
FBI: International - Episode 2.06 - Call It Anarchy - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.06 - So Help Me Pod - Press Release
“So Help Me Pod” – Margaret and Francey enlist the help of a popular true crime podcaster, Lea Luna (Vella Lovell), to help exonerate a client who is serving a life sentence. Also, Todd solicits dating advice from his sister and Susan when sparks fly between him and Lea, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Good Fight - Episode 6.09 - The End of Playing Games - Press Release
EPISODE 8: The End of Playing Games (Available to stream Thursday, October 27th) While STR Laurie is investigated by the FBI, Liz and Ri'Chard attempt to take their clients. As they fight to extricate themselves from STR Laurie, Ri’chard and Liz must decide who is head of the firm. Meanwhile, Diane is forced to expose her PT-108 treatment.
From Scratch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of From Scratch is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Stargirl - Episode 3.10 - The Killer - Press Release
Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) forces Pat (Luke Wilson) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Joy Osmanski) and Larry (Neil Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz (#310). Original airdate 11/9/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
The Equalizer - Better Off Dead - Review
This was one of those solid episodes that didn't have any major problems or successes that jumped out at me. In a way this makes the process of reviewing the episode more difficult. On the other hand the case felt very old school Equalizer. I like when that happens. Client:...
Station 19 - Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except me and My Monkey - Review
While Maya still seems to believe the world is against her and she has done nothing wrong, meaning she still is in full self-destruct mode. Carina has a run-in with Jack and they seem to connect. Is Andy the glue this team need to reconnect or is there more needed? And we get a Powerful Fire sequence of firefighting, story-wise important to show how they work/solve problems but not everything needs conversations.
