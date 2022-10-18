Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Southwest Airlines Building Community Through PickleballLarry LeaseDallas, TX
texasmetronews.com
Finding special-needs dental care can be difficult. A Dallas dentist wants to change that￼
The first time Ella Jacobs met Dr. Dan Burch, she was on the verge of tears. Jacobs was afraid Burch, a clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Dentistry, would tell her the same thing as every dentist before him: that he couldn’t treat her youngest daughter, Jaramella Allen. And she was angry that her daughter might have to keep living in constant pain from untreated dental problems.
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Sonja A. Brown
The Honorable Sonja A. Brown is the Mayor Pro Tem for the city of Glenn Heights, TX. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Canterbury University, Sonja is a Lead Communications coordinator for Lancaster ISD and she has worked as a Goal Coach for The Diana Prince Group and she is the owner and visionary of JOLT Total Fitness University, which is dedicated to Student Athletes; and JOLT Wellness which is dedicated to eradicating Alzheimer’s Disease and tackling childhood obesity.
texasmetronews.com
Alphas Recognize Humanitarians and Raise Scholarship Funds
The Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Alpha Merit Group Committee will hold its annual C.C. Russeau Black & Gold Scholarship Gala, Saturday, October 22, 2022, 7:00p.m., at the Hilton Anatole, Dallas. This year’s recipients of Humanitarian Awards are A. Shonn Brown, Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Felicia Frazier,...
texasmetronews.com
Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Leadership Forum and Awards Celebration Nominations Open for April 27th Event
Texas Women’s Foundation is seeking nominations for its Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards, which recognize leaders who have positively impacted the lives of women and girls. Nominations are due on October 31 via the website: https://txwfleadership.org/. The recipients will be honored at the Leadership Forum &...
texasmetronews.com
Dallas Media Collaborative and Big D Reads presents: Modern-day Redlining in Dallas
Investigation, conversation, and where do we go from here?. panel discussion featuring Jason Trahan, James McGee, Barbara Minsker, and Jim Schutze. Communities Foundation of Texas – Community Room. 5500 Caruth Haven Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 – complimentary parking onsite. Join us for an overview of the major findings...
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Chef Ches at BoneFire Grill & BBQ
Stop by BoneFire Grill and see what Chef Ches is cooking up. It’s a Classic American Grill with a Fort Worth TX Twist. Wings, Burgers, Tex Mex, and Breakfast. Perfect for your Sunday Football tailgate party. Located at 923 E. Seminary, Fort Worth TX, phone 682-499-8300. Follow Chef Ches BoneFire Grill & BBQ @https://www.facebook.com/WheresChefChes/.
Annual Prayer Breakfast
Annual Prayer Breakfast
Praying for Change, Unity, Nation and Leaders, Healing, Strength, Poverty & Hunger Amongst Children, City and Leaders – The Power of Prayer – Mending the Nation. U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson’s Annual Prayer Breakfast was held Tuesday at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. In addition to several members of the clergy, the program featured The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Gospel Recording Artist Marvin Sapp; in addition to special presentations from the Honorable Robert Francis “Beto” O’ Rourke, Bishop T.D. Jakes and a special message from Dr. Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr.
