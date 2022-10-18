Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
How to eat well near the University of Houston on a cheap student budget
Broke students can satisfy any craving for great prices at these 7 restaurants.
cw39.com
Where to catch Bun B and Trill Burgers Saturday during the Astros game
HOUSTON (KIAH) Bun B’s Trill Burgers will bring its nationally acclaimed smashburgers and fries to Harold’s in the Heights, marking the award-winning concept’s first-ever sit-down dining pop-up. Harold’s is a weekend staple along the bustling 19th Street in the Heights, known for its two-story bar and rooftop terrace experience, signature cocktails and Southern cuisine. Trill Burgers will take over the space with an all-day pop-up that opens at 11 a.m..
Why the country's best chefs are flocking to Houston this weekend
The Southern Smoke Festival will have the city crawling with culinary talent.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
cw39.com
Korean Festival this weekend in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you love Korean culture, there is a special event happening for you and the whole family to enjoy. Take them all to the 13th annual Korean Festival this Saturday at Discovery Green. It’s from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m.. Yes, 10 o’clock at night. It’s at the Miller Outdoor Theater so you can expect to see a lot of performances, including KPop artists Triger and Asome.D.
defendernetwork.com
Houston hosts National Black Book Festival
The National Black Book Festival (NBBF), known as the largest African-American book event in the south will celebrate it 15th anniversary in Houston on Oct. 20-22. The festival with feature more than 100 authors from across the nation representing over 20 genres. Special guests include R&B artist and author Omarion, CNN Analyst Bakari Sellers, Actress Kayrn Parsons, and Houston’s one and only best-selling award-winning author, ReShonda Tate Billingsley.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Nadia Lee, 2, Houston, Texas (10/16/2022)
HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
fox26houston.com
Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains
HOUSTON - Things are getting expensive all around, if you haven't already noticed, and a new study showed apartments in Texas have actually been increasing year by year. Research conducted by Rent.com showed monthly average prices for 3-bedroom apartments across Texas have grown, but some major cities are faring better than others.
A complete guide to Houston's must-visit Indian markets and grocers
These South Asian shops are stocked with fragrant spices, fresh produce and more.
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party
Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Comments / 0