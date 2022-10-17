Read full article on original website
Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government - poll
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Tuesday, as the country deals with an economic crisis inflamed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's now-abandoned attempts at radical tax cutting reforms. The poll found that 77%...
BT pensions scheme lost $12 bln in assets after UK 'mini-budget' -annual report
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The British Telecom (BT.L) pension scheme, one of Britain's largest, lost around 11 billion pounds ($12.44 billion) in assets in recent weeks, it said in its annual report on Tuesday, as bond yields soared following the UK government's botched 'mini-budget'. "Following the year-end, there was...
UK's Truss says she is resigning as PM
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week...
Conservative bastion rattled by UK 'state of chaos' welcomes Truss exit
KNUTSFORD, England, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Residents in a traditional Conservative Party-voting area of Britain hailed Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister on Thursday, with one saying the state of the country was "an absolute disgrace" following her six weeks in office. Truss was brought down by an economic programme...
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer. The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Britain's next leader will be on a short leash
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Liz Truss has earned a footnote in the history books. The British leader announced her resignation on Thursday after just 44 days in charge, making her the country’s shortest-serving prime minister ever. Failed policies and a deeply unpopular party will keep her successor on a tight leash.
Sterling dips as market trims BoE rate hike bets, yen scrabbles off 32-yr low
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Tuesday, after surging almost 2% the day before, as investors scaled back some of their expectations for Bank of England interest rates hike following Britain's dramatic U-turn on its fiscal plans. The battered Japanese yen traded near a 32-year trough to the...
Canada's CIBC adds former finance minister Morneau to board
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) said on Tuesday the country's former finance minister, Bill Morneau, will join its board of directors effective Nov 1. Morneau served as Canada's minister of finance from 2015 to 2020 and played a key role in shaping sustainable and inclusive...
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Yen hits weakest level since 1990, pound down after PM announces resignation
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar surpassed the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound turned negative in choppy trading after Liz Truss said she would resign as the United Kingdom's prime minister. The Japanese currency dipped sharply...
Dollar edges up but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains. "Yesterday's risk-on vibe looks to be...
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November.
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened. Businesses' price expectations rose, partly due to a rise in costs, according to a central...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine and agrees to keep communication with Russia open
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversation, agreeing to maintain lines of communication while also stressing support for Ukraine
Credit Suisse scrambles to finalise revamp as deadline looms
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is racing to firm up sales of part of its business that could limit the cash it needs from investors, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, with just days to go before the bank unveils an overhaul. The embattled Swiss...
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what...
