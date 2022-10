Rakell scored his second goal of the season against Los Angeles on Thursday. Rakell managed just four goals in his 19 games with the Penguins last season after coming over at the trade deadline. With a new long-term contract in hand, the 29-year-old Swede has kicked off the campaign with a pair of goals through the opening four contests. Paired with Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line, Rakell should continue to rack up points this year, making him a top-half fantasy target.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO