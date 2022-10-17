ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heystamford.com

Hop & Vine Self Pour Taproom Set to Open in Stamford

A new taproom will open in Stamford soon with a unique model – serve yourself!. Leanne Griffin from the Stamford Advocate reports that Hop & Vine taproom will open at 30 Spring Street. The new venture will take over a 5,500-square-foot space, with two levels and a patio, next to Bar Rosso.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy