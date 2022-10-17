ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

contagionlive.com

HCV Screening By Mail Effective Among VA Cohort

Distance to the clinic negatively impacted whether the HCV-positive individual attended their first HCV visit. A universal screening approach that involves sending an automated letter may help identify prospective patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) exposure and link them to care, according to results of a Veterans Affairs analysis. With...
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Protects Against Severe Clinical Outcomes in Hospitalized Adults

Overall, 91.5% of the hospitalized adults with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and 8.5% of patients were fully vaccinated. For hospitalized adults with COVID-19 infection, having received a COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduced the risk of severe illness or death compared with not having received an immunization. COVID-19 vaccine protection against severe outcomes was comparable between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccines.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
contagionlive.com

A 4-Year Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Successfully Reduces Antibiotic Resistance

Antimicrobial stewardship works, one IDWeek 2022 study found. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a significant and growing threat to public health. The main driver of these pathogens becoming increasingly difficult to treat is an over-prescription of antibiotics. Antimicrobial stewardship programs aim to make antibiotic prescriptions more intentional. One study, presented at...
WASHINGTON STATE
contagionlive.com

SNG001 Fails Primary Endpoints, But May Alleviate Long COVID Symptoms

Despite no significant reduction in time to discharge or recovery, inhalable SNG001 may lessen common symptoms of “long COVID.”. Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, also known as post-COVID-19 conditions or “long COVID,” can affect as many as 1 in 5 people who contract SARS-CoV-2. The debilitating symptoms of long COVID can last for months.
WASHINGTON STATE
contagionlive.com

Novavax Recommended as Mix-and-Match Booster Dose After Primary COVID-19 Vaccine Series

The Novavax booster dose administered in a small study induced more robust antibody responses and its safety profile was considered favorable. In the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines ruled as the only authorized COVID-19 boosters. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a mix-and-match booster dose after a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.
contagionlive.com

Testing Responsibly: Assessing Pneumonia FilmArray Use

At IDWeek 2022, antimicrobial stewardship was front and center. However, not all tests are created equal. The BioFire FilmArray Pneumonia Panel is a sample-to-answer assay, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It enables the detection of viruses, atypical bacteria, bacteria, and antimicrobial resistance marker genes from lower respiratory tract specimens.
WISCONSIN STATE
contagionlive.com

From Diagnosis to Treatment: Getting to Optimal Therapy More Efficiently

A retrospective cohort study looked at the addition of utilizing a rapid test for gram-positive blood cultures and if time to diagnosis reduced vancomycin duration. The development of rapid diagnostic tests is being examined for the ability cut back on the time from diagnosis to treatment by improving the efficiency of pathogen identification and the ability expedite therapy and antimicrobial de-escalation.
contagionlive.com

Time to COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection After Full Vaccination

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections were rare in fully vaccinated individuals, but the average breakthrough occurred just under 50 days after complete vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination has been invaluable in controlling the pandemic. However, vaccine rollout was disproportionate across countries and communities, leading to unmitigated incidence rates that drove the continued mutation of the COVID-19 virus.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
contagionlive.com

Vancomycin Is Out, Ridinilazole Is In? Comparing C Difficile Treatments

There is a significant need for C difficile treatments that don’t destroy the microbiome. “Vancomycin” is undoubtedly the buzzword of this year’s IDWeek conference. The antibiotic is as powerful as it is controversial; it can wipe out good bacteria alongside the bad, allowing dangerous pathogens like Clostridioides difficile (C diff) to flourish unmitigated.
WASHINGTON STATE
contagionlive.com

Containing an Outbreak of Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii in a COVID-19 Isolation Unit

COVID-19 isolation wards should employ additional contact precautions and environmental cleaning alongside regular COVID-19 precautions, such as personal protective equipment, in order to prevent multidrug-resistant infections. Investigators in Seoul, South Korea, successfully contained an outbreak of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) in a COVID-19 isolation ward by employing enhanced environmental cleaning...

