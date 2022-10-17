Read full article on original website
HCV Screening By Mail Effective Among VA Cohort
Distance to the clinic negatively impacted whether the HCV-positive individual attended their first HCV visit. A universal screening approach that involves sending an automated letter may help identify prospective patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) exposure and link them to care, according to results of a Veterans Affairs analysis. With...
COVID-19 Vaccination Protects Against Severe Clinical Outcomes in Hospitalized Adults
Overall, 91.5% of the hospitalized adults with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and 8.5% of patients were fully vaccinated. For hospitalized adults with COVID-19 infection, having received a COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduced the risk of severe illness or death compared with not having received an immunization. COVID-19 vaccine protection against severe outcomes was comparable between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccines.
A 4-Year Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Successfully Reduces Antibiotic Resistance
Antimicrobial stewardship works, one IDWeek 2022 study found. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a significant and growing threat to public health. The main driver of these pathogens becoming increasingly difficult to treat is an over-prescription of antibiotics. Antimicrobial stewardship programs aim to make antibiotic prescriptions more intentional. One study, presented at...
SNG001 Fails Primary Endpoints, But May Alleviate Long COVID Symptoms
Despite no significant reduction in time to discharge or recovery, inhalable SNG001 may lessen common symptoms of “long COVID.”. Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, also known as post-COVID-19 conditions or “long COVID,” can affect as many as 1 in 5 people who contract SARS-CoV-2. The debilitating symptoms of long COVID can last for months.
Novavax Recommended as Mix-and-Match Booster Dose After Primary COVID-19 Vaccine Series
The Novavax booster dose administered in a small study induced more robust antibody responses and its safety profile was considered favorable. In the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines ruled as the only authorized COVID-19 boosters. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as a mix-and-match booster dose after a primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.
Testing Responsibly: Assessing Pneumonia FilmArray Use
At IDWeek 2022, antimicrobial stewardship was front and center. However, not all tests are created equal. The BioFire FilmArray Pneumonia Panel is a sample-to-answer assay, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It enables the detection of viruses, atypical bacteria, bacteria, and antimicrobial resistance marker genes from lower respiratory tract specimens.
PREMISE: Bacterial STI Prophylaxis Failed to Cut Infection Rates for Pregnant Women Living With HIV
The phase IIb trial evaluated whether adding a novel regimen of monthly azithromycin to a daily dose of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole would decrease the rate of STI at time of delivery among pregnant women living with HIV in Cameroon. Adding monthly azithromycin (AZ) to a daily prophylactic regimen of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMPS) did...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic. A new study shows the effects of the pandemic could even have altered our personality.
From Diagnosis to Treatment: Getting to Optimal Therapy More Efficiently
A retrospective cohort study looked at the addition of utilizing a rapid test for gram-positive blood cultures and if time to diagnosis reduced vancomycin duration. The development of rapid diagnostic tests is being examined for the ability cut back on the time from diagnosis to treatment by improving the efficiency of pathogen identification and the ability expedite therapy and antimicrobial de-escalation.
Time to COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection After Full Vaccination
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections were rare in fully vaccinated individuals, but the average breakthrough occurred just under 50 days after complete vaccination. COVID-19 vaccination has been invaluable in controlling the pandemic. However, vaccine rollout was disproportionate across countries and communities, leading to unmitigated incidence rates that drove the continued mutation of the COVID-19 virus.
Vancomycin Is Out, Ridinilazole Is In? Comparing C Difficile Treatments
There is a significant need for C difficile treatments that don’t destroy the microbiome. “Vancomycin” is undoubtedly the buzzword of this year’s IDWeek conference. The antibiotic is as powerful as it is controversial; it can wipe out good bacteria alongside the bad, allowing dangerous pathogens like Clostridioides difficile (C diff) to flourish unmitigated.
Containing an Outbreak of Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii in a COVID-19 Isolation Unit
COVID-19 isolation wards should employ additional contact precautions and environmental cleaning alongside regular COVID-19 precautions, such as personal protective equipment, in order to prevent multidrug-resistant infections. Investigators in Seoul, South Korea, successfully contained an outbreak of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) in a COVID-19 isolation ward by employing enhanced environmental cleaning...
