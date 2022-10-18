Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
korncountry.com
CPD investigates fatal Indianapolis Road car accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident where a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Law enforcement responded to the crash near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m., per CPD spokesperson Lt. Matt Harris. The driver of the vehicle involved, Bersain...
wdrb.com
Police searching for family members of child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, said a child was found Friday morning, and they're searching for his or her parents. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street. The child...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
salemleader.com
Drug drop a success
The Washington County Sheriff's Department held a drug drop and food drive for the Washington County Food Bank on Saturday, Oct. 15. 63 pounds of medication and 541 food items were collected. Officers helping included Matt Hein, Dustin Pridemore, Joseph Keltner, James Moore, Austin Luckett and Sheriff Brent Miller.
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
wbiw.com
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
wdrb.com
Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
wbiw.com
Man will spend time in prison for probation violation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to 405 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Travis Cain, plead guilty to domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person Less than 14 years of...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighter injured responding to fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday
A firefighter was injured when the utility vehicle they were traveling in rolled down as they were responding to a fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon according to Monroe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Jason Allen. The fire began after a burn pile was left unattended, and smoke could be seen from across Lake Monroe.
korncountry.com
CPD seeks information on 3 recent reports of ‘shots fired’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating three separate reports of shots fired in the last week, one of which left a person injured. Law enforcement is seeking information from the public that could help with their investigation. The first incident occurred on October 12 at...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Debra Gerbig, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Neglect of an Animal, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting Law Enforcement. No bond was set. Jeffery Eller, 59, of Washington, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, paraphernalia possession, and methamphetamine possession. No bond was set. Dillion...
