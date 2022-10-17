ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

fciac.net

Field Hockey – New Canaan 8, Brien McMahon 0

New Canaan: Shawna Ferraro 3g; Polly Parsons-Hills 2g; Taylor Kloud 1g; June Cochran 1 g; Amanda Benson 1g. Goalies: BM – Julia Wayland 13 saves; NC – Ellie Rosen 4 saves. Records: Brien McMahon 4-10-0-0, New Canaan 11-3-0-0.
NEW CANAAN, CT
2022 FCIAC Cross Country Championship Schedule and Results

Race packet pickup in tent at finish line and course opens for inspection, 1:30 p.m. Coaches meeting at finish line, 2 p.m. Girls freshman 3K, 2 p.m. Boys freshman 3K, 2:25 p.m. Girls varsity 5K, 2:50 p.m. Boys varsity 5K, 3:20 p.m. Girls junior varsity 5K, 3:50 p.m. Boys junior...
NEW CANAAN, CT

