WTKR

Kids' costume fashion show with Harygul's Halloween Superstore on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D Nachnani, owner of Harygul's Halloween Superstore, joins Coast Live to preview a collection of costumes and accessories for kids this Halloween!. Harygul's Halloween “Too Cute To Spook” kids costume contest at Pembroke Square on Saturday, October 23rd from 11 am- 2 pm.
WTKR

The importance of physical therapy with Carrie Pagliano on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dynamic clinic care leader and physical therapist Carrie Pagliano joins Coast Live to discuss how to encourage more people to move, and how a physical therapist can help with a treatment plan tailored to one’s specific needs and abilities. For more information, visit choosept.com.
WTKR

Playing the Legal Game Quiz, "Case by Case," on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Another edition of "Case by Case" with Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Red Light Runner, The Case of the Left Turn Crash and The Case of the Yield Sign Rear Ender. Presented by Kalfus & Nachman.
WTKR

Award-winning author Richard C. Lyons on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning author and political commentator Richard C. Lyons joins Coast Live to discuss his recent book release, "Shadows of the Acropolis." "Shadows of the Acropolis" is available at local bookstores and online at richardclyons.com. Presented by. Books Forward.

