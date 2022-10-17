Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening to residents after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that the Sanibel Causeway has reopened to residents of the cutoff island. This was 10 days ahead of the original date set by the Florida Department of Transportation and two days ahead of the revised date of Oct. 21, 2022.
