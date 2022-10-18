Read full article on original website
Extraordinary before and after photo shows the extent of Australia's record rainfall: Lake that was barren and dry during the drought is now completely full
Extraordinary before and after photos have emerged of a dam, highlighting the stark contrast between drought and floods in Australia. Fifteen years ago, Lake Eildon in Victoria's central highlands was almost empty at just 5.3 per cent full - a record low - and surrounded by dry, barren land. Today,...
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Solar farms could have a surprising benefit for wildlife
Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, isn’t a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a “blight on the landscape”. Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to UK food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar farms by redefining some of the most promising sites for building them as prime farmland.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Ars Technica
After 80 years, a Nazi shipwreck is causing environmental damage
The V-1302 John Mahn has sat at the bottom of the North Sea off Belgium for decades. The ship began its life in Germany as a 48-meter-long fishing vessel. However, during the Second World War, the Nazi Kriegsmarine requisitioned it for use as a patrol boat. On February 12, 1942, a squadron of six British Royal Air Force planes struck it with two bombs. It sank.
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
streetwisereports.com
Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient
An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
rigzone.com
Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
BBC
Redcar coal plant demolished nine years after opening
A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened. The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient. It was pulled down as part of the transformation of...
Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes
There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.
maritime-executive.com
Good Samaritans Rescue American Yachtsman in North Atlantic
Over the weekend, three merchant vessels responded to a request from the UK's HM Coastguard and successfully rescued an American yachtsman in the North Atlantic. On Friday evening, HM Coastguard's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received two EPIRB alerts from a yacht about 650 nm off the west coast of Ireland. The center asked the Royal Air Force to send two patrol aircraft to confirm the location of the vessel in distress.
a-z-animals.com
This Flood of Fish in the Desert Looks Like a Plague
When you start watching a video of a desert, there are a few types of animals that you expect to see. A few snakes perhaps or some lizards? What you do not expect to see is any fish. Any certainly not a huge shoal, leaping and writhing across each other on the sand with a very small amount of water seeping behind them. Yet, that is exactly what you will see in this video. You may need to watch it a couple of times so that your brain can compute what your eyes are seeing!
Man Builds Airplane For Family in His Backyard Shed
A man in the UK is making headlines for building his very own airplane after an inspiring story of his family supporting his love of flying. The story begins when mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan moved with his family near an airfield over a decade ago. After expressing an interest...
beefmagazine.com
Watch for black nightshade in cornstalks
While droughty areas or corners in cornfields can raise concern about potential nitrates when grazing residue, one must also be aware of black nightshade in your corn residue that you are grazing or planning to graze. If these fields have too much black nightshade, be careful; it might be toxic....
WWII shipwreck leaking pollutants has changed nature of ocean floor around it
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
