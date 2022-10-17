(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 53.0 degrees last week, 2.9 degrees below normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.59 inches last week, 0.08 inches above normal. As of Sunday, mature corn reached 88% while corn harvested for grain was at 47%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96% and the beans harvested hit 55% statewide. Crop conditions still remain mostly good to excellent, at 73% for corn and 71% for soybeans. The winter wheat emerged reached 8%, compared to the 5-year average of 22%. Let’s everyone remember “safety first” as the local harvest rolls on.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO