'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” takes place Thursday
(KFVS) - Thursday, October 20 is the day to practice “Drop, Cover, Hold On.” This is the technique to protect yourself during an earthquake. At 10:20 a.m. more than 2 million participants in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and neighboring states will take part in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut.”
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Recreational marijuana supporters, opposition plea their cases before election
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - You’ve most likely seen the stores popping up in corners across our region. Right now, many of those cannabis stores are medical only. However, depending on what happens in the November election, anyone over the age of 21 could legally buy pot in Missouri. “I...
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - When voters in Illinois take to the polls this November, in addition to voting for individual candidates, they will also decide whether or not to approve a new amendment to the state constitution. Amendment 1, or the “Right to Collective Bargaining Measure” aims to add the right...
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Can I Get Arrested for Having Legal Cannabis in My Car?
Adult residents of Illinois are now permitted to possess and use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. THC products are generally regulated similarly to the manner in which alcohol is regulated. These regulations control how people in Illinois can handle and use cannabis. A few important rules include those governing how cannabis may be transported in a vehicle. Most Illinois residents know that they cannot drive with an open beer or glass of wine in their cupholders, as allowing people to do so would make it very easy for drivers to become intoxicated while behind the wheel.
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most
In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to open Kentucky Dam to help raise the low river level. According to TVA’s Facebook page, they are “scheduling special water releases” from the dam on the Tennessee River and Barkley Dam on the Cumberland River. They said they...
