Hoppide! is a vegan multivitamin for kids. Its name means “jump over here”, suggesting the dynamicity, and liveliness of the brand. The mix of pastel and more saturated colors and rounded fonts used are all work together to underline the playfulness, kindness, and freshness of the brand. We use abstract shapes with wobbly lines, childish illustrations of fruits and four animals: a mamabear, a sneaky rabbit, a mindful bird and a calm, kind fox who despite their differences in size and liking form a great team, symbolizing the message of Hoppide! “we watch out for everyone, every child matters”. It is a socially sensitive brand, with the acquisition of 1 box the consumer is covering the weekly vitamin dose of a child living in poverty.

2 DAYS AGO