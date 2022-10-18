Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
packagingoftheworld.com
VALVERDE wine label
VALVERDE is a series of labels dedicated to winemakers and people who put their own effort into creating special authentic things. There are five labels in this series differentiated by color. Gold foil and volume varnish were added to the label to create a more detailed design.
packagingoftheworld.com
Hoppide! multivitamin
Hoppide! is a vegan multivitamin for kids. Its name means “jump over here”, suggesting the dynamicity, and liveliness of the brand. The mix of pastel and more saturated colors and rounded fonts used are all work together to underline the playfulness, kindness, and freshness of the brand. We use abstract shapes with wobbly lines, childish illustrations of fruits and four animals: a mamabear, a sneaky rabbit, a mindful bird and a calm, kind fox who despite their differences in size and liking form a great team, symbolizing the message of Hoppide! “we watch out for everyone, every child matters”. It is a socially sensitive brand, with the acquisition of 1 box the consumer is covering the weekly vitamin dose of a child living in poverty.
packagingoftheworld.com
byn-a-bite | flavoured toast packaging
Dyn-a-bite is a cultured, tangy flavoured yet healthy toast brand made with pops of fresh fruit, nuts and seeds is just that and so much more. Super healthy, if you ask us. It offers gluten free circular toasts with a variety of dips. The aim was to build the brand identity and packaging design system for dyn-a-bite.
packagingoftheworld.com
Tianz Moment
A bakery chef couples from Malaysia’s Kampung Balakong New Village are attempting to revitalise the traditional food culture by selling a variety of foods and desserts made with the best ingredients at reasonable prices. Tianz Moment got its name because they want people to think of them when they’re craving dessert.
packagingoftheworld.com
SUMGRAET JAPANESE GRAPE GIFT BOX
The purple top box and green bottom box show the elegant aroma of Japanese grapes. The bronzing pattern and the classic frame show the noble temperament of gift-giving. And use the visual icon to direct expression which has two grapes in a gift box.
packagingoftheworld.com
Spicy Tuna Beer
This is a new beer brand concept that has never been launched before. It is a Japanese American beer concept that is simple, cool and fun. The task was to create a cool, simple and fun Japanese-American beer concept so the average person can enjoy a smooth, fresh and crisp beer to have fun with.
Comments / 0