Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 19 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Write in Steve Johnson for a free Idaho
A recent letter claimed that only Scott Herndon fully understands this part of Article 1 of our state Constitution: “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is institute for their equal protection and benefit, and they have the right to alter, reform or abolish the same whenever they may deem necessary.”
