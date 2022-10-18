Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Idolina ‘Nina’ Carlson, 81
Idolina “Nina” Carlson, 81, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Sagle, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Nina’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Event celebrates Cocolalla history, memories
Come to the old Cocolalla Schoolhouse for this year's Cocolalla History Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the schoolhouse, 4296 Cocolalla Loop, near the south end and Cocolalla Cowboy Church. It's a chance to look through the displays of historical photographs, news...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ronnie ‘Ron’ Joe Conn, 63
Ronnie “Ron” Joe Conn, 63, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Ron’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Carolyn’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 21, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Devon Wade: pop and classic country music; 6:30 p.m. MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Hillstomp: opening act is Justyn Priest; 7 p.m., Eichardt's, 212 Cedar...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elk meal served to Priest River lodge members
Federal and state wildlife officials are investigating a shooting death of a grizzly bear in the Selkirk Mountains. The carcass of the four-year-old male was discovered on Oct. 4 on Lamb Creek Road, about seven miles west of Priest Lake. 30 Years Ago — 1992. Rovers make toy run.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annual poster contest is underway
The annual Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest is underway in West Bonner County for its first through fifth graders. Students can easily participate with their teachers or home schoolers can pick up entries at the West Bonner County Library in Priest River. Call 208-443-2516 or email paunan@idl.idaho.gov and entry forms and rules will be provided.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill
SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Create hosting an evening of international music
Create Art Center in Newport has the privilege of hosting guitarist Dr. Paul Grove, Ph.D, in concert on Friday, Oct. 21. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Grove, a professor at Gonzaga University, will provide diverse guitar music from around the world. "Music from all over" arises from the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
How God answers prayer discussed at Lifetree Café
Do you pray like Jesus? Join a conversation on that questions at Lifetree Café on Monday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. Many of us have experienced situations where we’ve prayed and it felt like God wasn’t listening. And yet other times we’ve prayed or known someone that prayed and the situation changed. Does God answer prayer? Sometimes, but not all the time? Or does God always answer prayer and it’s just that sometimes God says no? Some of us are angry with God for not answering the prayers we’ve prayed for years. Why did God answer their prayer but not ours? What if there’s more to prayer than God just listening and answering? Maybe if we understood how Jesus prayed, our concepts and expectations of prayer would change. The name of the program is “Open.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 21, 2022
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Taking aim
Now in its third year, the Sandpoint Shopping District's Apple Fest was all about fun and celebrating the harvest season. Downtown retailers are featured a number of activities, including live music, apple chucking, face painting, games and a mini-goat petting zoo. While several of the events, such as the apple chucking, are centered at the Cedar Street Bridge, a number of events and activities were held throughout downtown Sandpoint.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Taking time to create our own masterpieces
Ian is our sixth-grade grand guy from a Minneapolis suburb, here for a few days. He was not excited about a solo plane flight to come see us on his fall break. Not that he didn't want to be around his grandparents — he is his grandpa's right hand man in the garage — but he didn't know about such a risky unknown.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint announces Comp Plan workshops
SANDPOINT — The city will be holding a pair of open house workshops to provide information and gather community feedback on housing and neighborhoods in regards to updates to its Comprehensive Plan. “Sandpoint is at the point where in-fill development and redevelopment are necessary to create housing, but this...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Vandals tag Herndon signs
SANDPOINT — Over the weekend, five of Scott Herndon’s campaign signs were spray-painted with orange swastikas. After the initial cleanup, two of the signs were hit again with black paint. Complaints have been filed in connection with the incidents with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, Herndon said in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork claims NSL title
COEUR d'ALENE — The Wampus Cats are champions of the North Star League, defeating Mullan in three sets 25-13, 25-9, and 25-12. A few jitters caused a slow start for Clark Fork but those nerves quickly went away as the Wampus Cats focused on playing their game, coach Michelle Valliere said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs boys claim regional XC title
LEWISTON — A host of Bulldogs qualified for state and the Sandpoint boys claimed a regional title in the 4A Region 1 meet. Nathan Roche, who finished first; Daniel Ricks, who finished second; and Slate Fragoso, who finished fourth; all qualified for state on the boys team. On the girls team, Maren Davidson finished in first to qualify for state. Also qualifying were Ara Clark, who finished fourth, and Lily Richardson, who finished sixth.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Preliminary hearing waived in arson case
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was bound over in district court on Thursday to face charges he set a series of wildfires this summer. Ryan Nathaniel Greene, 23, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday but instead will be heading directly to an arraignment hearing at the end of the month on Oct. 31.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Quick start powers Bulldog girls past Vallivue
POST FALLS — The second-seeded Sandpoint Bulldogs took their first step toward a state championship Thursday morning as they soundly defeated Vallivue 3-1 at the Real Life Fields in Post Falls. Powered by an incredibly quick start, scoring two goals in the first five minutes of the game, Sandpoint...
