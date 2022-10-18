Read full article on original website
Israeli premier calls Australia’s flip-flop on Jerusalem recognition a ‘wretched move’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday described as a “wretched move” the Australian government’s decision to walk back the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to Hebrew-language media reports. Lapid reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the Australian ambassador...
Stephen Harper gets Israel Allies Award for ‘faith-based diplomacy’
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper received the Israel Allies Award at a gala dinner Thursday night in Whitby, Canada. The award is the highest honor given by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) to pro-Israel leaders. “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Israel Allies Foundation in front...
Report: To boost Abbas, Israel will let PA use helicopters
For the first time since the early days of the Second Intifada in 2001, the Israeli government is expected to approve a Palestinian Authority request to purchase helicopters for top PA officials’ use. Following an investigation by the defense establishment, officials have decided to approve the request as part...
Caroline Glick: Australia’s assault on Israel
The decision by Australia’s Labor government to “celebrate” Simchat Torah by renouncing Canberra’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is an assault on the Jewish state, argues Caroline Glick in the latest episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick discusses the event in...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Ukrainian defense minister cancels call with Gantz
A phone call set to take place on Thursday between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov was canceled at the request of Kyiv, Gantz’s office said. No revised date was scheduled for the call, the statement said. The incident comes after Gantz on Wednesday...
Israeli ambassador to New Zealand casts first early ballot in national election
Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby on Thursday became the first of approximately 4,500 citizens living abroad eligible to cast an early ballot for the Jewish state’s Nov. 1 national election. Yaakoby subsequently took to Twitter, writing: “Just voted in the #Israelelection2022 . 1st in the world to...
Israel a complicated place
I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
Biden administration rejects annexation comparisons between Russia and Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration rejected comparisons between Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. “We categorically reject the blanket comparison between [Israel’s occupation and] the actions of the Kremlin – Russia in this case – that has launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost,” Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said Thursday.
Hamas ‘sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber warfare training’
Hamas is sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber-warfare training and operations, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. According to the Kan News report, Hamas recruited tens of Palestinian youths for training in Malaysia in recent years, with some remaining in the country to conduct cyber operations for the terrorist group.
Ali Khamenei: The West now fears our drones and missiles
The West formerly paid little attention to Tehran’s missile and drone technologies but now concedes that they are very dangerous and complains about Iran giving them to “so-and-so,” Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement broadcasted on Wednesday. According to the video reported by MEMRI, Khamenei’s...
‘The US is pressing the PA to increase security coordination with Israel’
The United States is applying pressure on the Palestinian Authority to increase security coordination with Israel, as part of a larger effort to reduce violence in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, a former Israeli defense official tells JNS. A senior P.A. delegation arrived in Washington in...
Israel, Bahrain sign accord on agricultural cooperation
Israel and Bahrain on Wednesday signed an agricultural cooperation declaration on the sidelines of the first-ever International Summit on Food Technologies from the Dead Sea and Desert that took place in Eilat. The conference, an initiative of Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, was attended by some 70 senior...
Hamas leaders ‘turn the page’ in meeting with Assad in Damascus
A Hamas delegation met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday in Damascus, in the latest bid by the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group to “turn the page” with the dictator, according to Reuters. “We consider it a historic meeting and a new start for joint Syrian-Palestinian action,” said...
Should Israel send weapons to Ukraine? Analysts offer conflicting views
Israel has rebuffed repeated Ukrainian requests to supply the war-torn country with its Iron Dome system and other military equipment. This week, Israel’s refusal came into the spotlight as Russia attacked Ukraine’s civilian centers using Iranian “kamikaze” drones. Ukraine said on Tuesday that it will formally...
