The Cocktails are Ready To Drink!
Picnic Brunch has Bellini, Bloody Mary, and Mimosa. Created in 2017 by brothers Josh and Matt Meyers and friend Chris Romanoski, Picnic Brunch is a canned cocktail line highlighting brunch drinks such as mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. Picnic Brunch is designed for consumers to enjoy their favorite brunch cocktails on-the-go and hassle-free, and to allow on-premise locations to streamline bar service.
