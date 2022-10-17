PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Stonehill on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bears' final nonconference game of the regular season. The contest will serve as the team's Pride Game as they aim to celebrate inclusivity and visibility within college athletics, while also calling attention to the long way there is still to go in terms of rights and equality in the nation as a whole.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO