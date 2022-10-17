Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Set to Host Cornell Friday; 13th-Ranked Wake Forest on NESN Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-5, 1-3 Ivy League) play their final two-game weekend of the season as they host the Cornell Big Red (7-6, 2-2 Ivy League) on Friday (Oct. 21) and the 13th-ranked Wake Forest Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 23). Friday's Ivy League...
brownbears.com
Volleyball on the road at Yale for Friday night tilt
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball begins the second half of Ivy League play with a matchup at Yale on Friday (Oct. 21). The match against the Bulldogs will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Bears begin the second half of league play at 5-2...
brownbears.com
Brown Returns Home to Host Cornell for Family Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – For the first time in nearly a month, the Brown football team will return home to Richard House Field at brown Stadium for an Ivy League matchup against Cornell on Saturday afternoon. GAME INFO. Matchup: Brown vs. Cornell. Date: Saturday, October 22 | 12:30 p.m. TV:...
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving announces 2022-23 schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving head coach Kate Kovenock has announced the Bears 2022-23 schedule. Brown will host three dual meets and the Bruno Invitational this year. Brown will kick things off hosting an exhibition meet against Roger Williams on Saturday (Oct. 22) beginning at 10...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer victorious over Stonehill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team took down Stonehill 11-0 in the first ever meeting between the two programs Tuesday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improve to 9-2-2 on the year, while the Skyhawks fall to 1-13-1. Brown, who scored their most goals in a game since a program record 14 in 1983, rested their entire starting lineup from their previous game against Harvard. This season is the Skyhawks first as a Division I program.
brownbears.com
Women's soccer hosts Stonehill in final non-league contest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Stonehill on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Bears' final nonconference game of the regular season. The contest will serve as the team's Pride Game as they aim to celebrate inclusivity and visibility within college athletics, while also calling attention to the long way there is still to go in terms of rights and equality in the nation as a whole.
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Returns to Hope Street Pizza this Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will be back live on the air from Hope Street Pizza this week on Thursday, October 20 at 6 p.m. on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by Perry, along with two player guests,...
brownbears.com
Thank You for Being Part of #BrunoGivesBack Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown University's Division of Athletics and Recreation would like to send a huge "THANK YOU" to all alumni, parents, friends and supporters who participated in 2022 Bruno Gives Back Day. We surpassed $2.6 million through over 4,600 donors, a single-day record for #BrunoGivesBack Day. This is a...
