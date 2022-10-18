Research has shown that increase in weight during early or middle adulthood is one of the major factors of health issues. According to a recent study from experts at the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health it has been revealed that noticeable weight gain over the course of an adult’s life can increase the potential of having health problems later in life. It was realised that compared to adults who had their weight stable during their middle years, adults that gained more weight in the range of 5 to 22 pounds before reaching 55 years of age increased their chances of getting chronic diseases, premature ill health and also reduced their potential of healthy ageing. It was discovered that weight gain has direct impact on an adult having chronic diseases.

15 HOURS AGO