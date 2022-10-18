ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

By The Associated Press
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdxLP_0idBHVDZ00

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s top diplomat wants his country to sever diplomatic relations with Iran over its sale of so-called suicide drones to Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that Ukraine wouldn’t tolerate Iran’s “meanness and lies” on the issue.

The Iranian drones are precise, small, can effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and are cheap at around $20,000 each. Moscow has used them extensively in recent days in its war against Ukraine, especially against civilian targets in Ukrainian cities.

“After Iran has become an accomplice in Russia’s aggression and crimes on our territory, we will take a clear and honest stand,” Kuleba said, adding that he advised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break off ties with Tehran.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said that after Iran provided Russia with a first batch of 1,750 drones, Moscow has placed orders for more.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season

— EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

Ukrainian resilience persists amid Russian barrages

— NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia's war

— EU approves Ukraine training mission

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

KYIV, Ukraine — A senior Ukrainian official says Russian attacks have damaged more than 400 infrastructure targets across Ukraine since early last week.

The Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov, said Tuesday that Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones have struck 408 Ukrainian targets since Oct. 10.

The targets included 45 energy facilities. He said that more than 180 civilian buildings were also struck.

Chernyshov insisted that Ukrainians will not be cowed by Moscow’s onslaught. He said that “such terrorist actions of the aggressor mobilize and harden us even more.”

___

HELSINKI — Estonia’s Parliament has adopted with unanimous support a resolution declaring neighboring Russia a terrorist regime and condemns Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Estonia’s 101-seat Riigikogu legislature voted Tuesday on the resolution with 88 lawmakers in favor and none against.

In the statement, the Parliament strongly condemned the military actions of the Russia against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of the territories conquered during the aggression.

It declared that Estonia will never recognize the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine through aggressions and sham referendums.

___

MOSCOW — The Kremlin is refusing to confirm that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukraine.

Asked Tuesday whether Russia is using them to strike Ukrainian targets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded: “We don’t have such information.”

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he emphasized that “Russian equipment with Russian names is being used.”

The Iranian Shahed drones reportedly have been rebranded Geran-2 by Russia and used extensively to carry out strikes across Ukraine.

They are often called suicide drones because they slam into targets and explode. Analysts say Moscow’s plan is to terrorize Ukraine’s civilian population with the drones.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Officials say two people have been killed in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office said the fatalities occurred Tuesday morning as Moscow’s forces targeted the capital’s energy facilities.

The attacks left some 50,000 people in Kyiv without power, according to Antonina Antosha, spokesperson for the DTEK group, which operates of the affected infrastructure.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says that over the past week Russian attacks have knocked out 30% of his country’s power plants.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Tuesday that the strikes have caused “massive blackouts across the country.”

Russian missiles have taken aim at Ukraine’s power grid since Oct. 10, in an apparent bid to deny Ukrainians heating in the approaching winter and eroding civilian morale.

Moscow has also been bombarding Ukrainian cities with Iranian-made drones that have smashed into apartment blocks.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank, in Washington, that Moscow is “prioritizing creating psychological terror effects on Ukraine over achieving tangible battlefield effects” amid Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive.

___

BERLIN — Estonia’s foreign minister says that sanctions against Russia still haven’t gone far enough.

European Union countries so far have approved several packages of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Tuesday that the point of sanctions is to raise pressure to end the war, and the only person who can end the war at present is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He argued that “as we have not reached that decision point, it means the sanctions have not reached the needed altitude.”

He didn’t specify what further sanctions should be imposed.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces are again peppering Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, mostly targeting energy facilities as winter approaches.

Moscow’s attacks during the night and into Tuesday morning mostly concentrated on cities in the south and east of Ukraine, which Russia invaded almost eight months ago.

Numerous explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv, especially in its industrial area south of the city center.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, wrote on Telegram that eight rockets were fired from the nearby Russian city of Belgorod. He said there were no injuries.

Russia also shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, killing a man whose body was found in the debris of a two-story building, according to Regional Governor Vitalii Kim. Moscow’s forces also launched Iranian-made drones against the city, with Ukraine shooting down five of them, Operational Command South said.

In the southeast city of Dnipro, an energy facility was hit twice and severely damaged, the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

In Kyiv, an energy facility was hit three times. In Zhytomyr, 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of the capital, another energy facility was struck.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, so-called suicide drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility.

___

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russia has been using up its stock of munitions “at an unsustainable rate.”

Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said late Monday that Russian forces face a major supply shortage, especially of precision weapons such as cruise missiles.

Moscow is being forced to turn to countries such as Iran and North Korea for supplies and equipment, including UAVs, artillery shells and rockets.

International sanctions and export controls slapped on Russia are exposing its technological weaknesses, Haines said.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Russians forces have abducted two more employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

State nuclear operator Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel that two people were detained and taken to an unknown location: the head of the information technology service Oleh Kostiukov and the assistant general director of the station Oleh Osheka.

At the beginning of October, another person, the deputy general director for personal Valeriі Martyniuk, was abducted, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The first one among top management of the plant to be seized was the plant’s director, Ihor Murashov. He was blindfolded by Russian forces on his way home from work, then released in early October after being forced to make false statements on camera.

Ukrainian technicians have continued running the plant after it was seized by Russian troops.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons.

“To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more air defense systems and more missiles for those systems,” he said in a televised address to the nation late Monday. “This is not only in Ukraine’s interests. The less opportunities for terror Russia has, the sooner this war ends.”

Explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. Authorities said four people died.

“Russia doesn’t have any chance on the battlefield, and it tries to compensate for its military defeats with terror,” Zelesnkyy said. “Why this terror? To put pressure on us, on Europe, on the entire world.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches "massive" strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles. Russia has intensified its strikes on power stations, water...
960 The Ref

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a...
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?

Ukrainian forces pressing an offensive in the south have zeroed in on Kherson, a provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion. The possible fall of the city would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks, further cornering Russian President Vladimir Putin and setting the stage for a potential escalation of the nearly 8-month-old war.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman tapped to serve as the country's premier. A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and...
960 The Ref

Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered in Germany's capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran, where a movement sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police has evolved into a challenge to the Islamic Republic. Berlin...
Salon

“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”

A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United States and key Western allies accused Russia on Friday of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law. Russia countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking...
960 The Ref

Russian officials order residents in Ukrainian city of Kherson to evacuate

Russian-installed authorities on Saturday ordered all residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an anticipated attack by Ukraine troops, The Associated Press reported. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, officials urged residents of the southern industrial port city to use boat crossings...
960 The Ref

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported...
960 The Ref

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a...
960 The Ref

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Meloni, 45, recited...
960 The Ref

Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police.
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON — (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain's parliamentary democracy works.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
86K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy