Dale City, VA

Inside Nova

Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location

Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel

Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall

Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands

The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Major N.Va. jurisdictions all see decline in year-over-year home sales

The five major jurisdictions that comprise Northern Virginia saw a cumulative 30.8-percent dropoff in home sales in September compared to a year ago, according to new data. And with one exception, the decline was generally consistent across the region. A total of 2,424 properties went to closing during the month...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Infamous red panda Rusty dies in Colorado

Rusty, the infamous red panda who escaped the National Zoo in 2013 only to be found in a tree in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, has died at a Colorado zoo. National Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson confirmed Rusty’s death to WTOP. Rusty was 10. The Pueblo Zoo said in...
PUEBLO, CO
Inside Nova

Prince William County board to vote on bargaining policy

Prince William County supervisors will vote on a proposed collective bargaining ordinance next month. At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors held its final work session on the proposal to govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. Work started more...
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE

