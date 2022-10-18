Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Inside Nova
InFive: Final Gateway hearing, Kings Dominion news and rebounding temperatures
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. 4....
Inside Nova
Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location
Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
Virginia man wanted for shooting, robbery found and arrested in New York
A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two week search.
Inside Nova
Kettle Run student asks Fauquier Board of Supervisors to rename John Mosby and Lee highways
Mia Heller, the Kettle Run High School student who started a petition to rename John S. Mosby and Lee highways, went before the Fauquier Board of Supervisors last week to make her request official. In July, Heller, 15, published a petition on Change.org requesting that the county rename both roadways...
Inside Nova
Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel
Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
Inside Nova
Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall
Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
Inside Nova
Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands
The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
WJLA
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
Inside Nova
Major N.Va. jurisdictions all see decline in year-over-year home sales
The five major jurisdictions that comprise Northern Virginia saw a cumulative 30.8-percent dropoff in home sales in September compared to a year ago, according to new data. And with one exception, the decline was generally consistent across the region. A total of 2,424 properties went to closing during the month...
Inside Nova
Infamous red panda Rusty dies in Colorado
Rusty, the infamous red panda who escaped the National Zoo in 2013 only to be found in a tree in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, has died at a Colorado zoo. National Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson confirmed Rusty’s death to WTOP. Rusty was 10. The Pueblo Zoo said in...
Inside Nova
Prince William County board to vote on bargaining policy
Prince William County supervisors will vote on a proposed collective bargaining ordinance next month. At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors held its final work session on the proposal to govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. Work started more...
Inside Nova
What manufacturing workers make in Virginia
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Virginia using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
