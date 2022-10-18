ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes critical of boundary markers after Reece Topley's injury

Ben Stokes has criticised the "stupid" size of cricket's boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley's injury which ruled him out of England's T20 World Cup. During a fielding drill before England's final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.


T20 World Cup: England's Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Alex Hales on their "first big moment"

Jos Buttler says England are "chomping at the bit" to start their T20 World Cup this weekend but sought to downplay their hopes of going all the way in Australia. After a disappointing summer in which they failed to win a limited-overs series against either India or South Africa, England's fortunes have markedly improved after an uptick in results over the past month.


T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart

Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.

