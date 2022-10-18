Read full article on original website
How will England do at T20 World Cup? Nasser Hussain, Eoin Morgan and Michael Atherton make tournament predictions
England's bid for a first T20 World Cup title in 12 years gets going on Saturday with Afghanistan first up for one of the tournament favourites. After a tricky summer in which they failed to win a white-ball series on home soil, England have bounced back with a 4-3 success in Pakistan followed by a 2-0 victory over Australia.
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes critical of boundary markers after Reece Topley's injury
Ben Stokes has criticised the "stupid" size of cricket's boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley's injury which ruled him out of England's T20 World Cup. During a fielding drill before England's final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.
T20 World Cup: England's Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Alex Hales on their "first big moment"
Jos Buttler says England are "chomping at the bit" to start their T20 World Cup this weekend but sought to downplay their hopes of going all the way in Australia. After a disappointing summer in which they failed to win a limited-overs series against either India or South Africa, England's fortunes have markedly improved after an uptick in results over the past month.
T20 World Cup: England, Australia, India and more make their entrance as Super 12 stage begins
Australia host this year's T20 World Cup, looking to retain the title they secured after beating New Zealand in last year's final in the United Arab Emirates. Aaron Finch's men are tournament favourites but England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa will all think they can contend for the trophy.
Wasps Netball: Tamsin Greenway shares her sadness about situation and hopes for quick reaction to help players and staff
Tamsin Greenway has spoken to Sky Sports about her sadness at the situation at Wasps, she hopes netball reacts quickly to help the players and staff and the sport can also take lessons going forwards. Greenway was instrumental in the inception of Wasps Netball and as both a coach, leader...
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion says snooker 'ain't worth the stress and the hassle'
Ronnie O'Sullivan shrugged off his shock defeat to David Grace in the second round of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open and insisted: "I really don't care any more." O'Sullivan has frequently expressed his lack of desire in recent seasons despite coasting to a record-equalling seventh world title in Sheffield earlier this year.
T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart
Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.
What do Scotland and Ireland need to do progress to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup?
It's all to play for in Group B of the T20 World Cup, with all four teams vying for the final two places in the Super 12s. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified, with Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe and the West Indies looking to join them. All four teams...
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
England Lions: Teenager Rehan Ahmed named in 15-man squad; Jofra Archer to travel to UAE
England Lions have named teenager Rehan Ahmed in their 15-man squad for a training camp to the UAE in November, while Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will join the travelling party to step up their recovery from injury. The squad will be in the UAE from November 6-27, while England...
DP World Tour: England's Dale Whitnell equals the course record to claim lead at Mallorca Open
England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open. Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one. Live...
Dan Evans into European Open quarter-finals but Jack Draper beaten | Cam Norrie through in Stockholm
Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the European Open after a comfortable win over Constant Lestienne in Antwerp. Evans, seeded fifth, needed only 75 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman 6-2 6-1 as he chases his first tour-level title of the season. The 32-year-old won 82 per cent of his...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner Princess Shabnam bids to defy hefty penalty at Wolves
Princess Shabnam won a nice Listed contest at Pontefract earlier this season and will aim to defy top weight in the feature event at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7.15 Wolverhampton - Princess goes for another big pot. Trainer Sean Woods has opted to step his star sprinter Princess...
