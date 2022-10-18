Charles Cornwallis was so embarrassed that he called in sick to work. As Lieutenant General of the British forces in the War for American Independence, Lord Cornwallis was charged with securing the Southern colonies in what was called the “Southern strategy,” which meant the British would secure Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Conquering the South would apply pressure on George Washington’s forces further north with the result being the colonies would return to the British fold. To take the South, Cornwallis used an operational plan of “clear and hold”: He would take small pieces of territory one battle at a time, impose sovereignty over said territory, and then move on to the next. But even when Continental regulars were losing battles against British regulars, the Continentals were draining British resources and morale. Cornwallis also believed local Loyalists would rise up in the Southern colonies to match American militia, also called irregulars or partisans, but that loyalist support never materialized. And the American irregulars harried and skirmished British supply lines and scouting parties sufficiently to make Cornwallis’ life hell.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO