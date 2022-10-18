Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Voter Guide: Southwest & Southside Virginia
Election Day is only a few weeks away. Cardinal News’ voter guide answers common voter questions so you’re ready to cast your vote, including on how and where you can vote, who is running in the 5th, 6th, and 9th districts, and what will be on ballots in Southwest and Southside Virginia. We also cover how redistricting affected congressional districts in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Why are the 6th and 9th districts so predictably Republican?
We are just weeks away from midterm elections that could upend the nation’s political dynamics and … if you’re in much of Virginia, you might not even notice. To be sure, Virginia does have two hotly contested House districts whose outcome could tip the balance: In Hampton Roads’ 2nd District, Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria faces a strong challenge from Republican Jen Kiggans, and in the 7th District between Richmond and Northern Virginia, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger faces a hot race against Republican Yesli Vega.
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
cardinalnews.org
Anniversary of Yorktown is a day to remember Virginia’s contributions
Charles Cornwallis was so embarrassed that he called in sick to work. As Lieutenant General of the British forces in the War for American Independence, Lord Cornwallis was charged with securing the Southern colonies in what was called the “Southern strategy,” which meant the British would secure Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Conquering the South would apply pressure on George Washington’s forces further north with the result being the colonies would return to the British fold. To take the South, Cornwallis used an operational plan of “clear and hold”: He would take small pieces of territory one battle at a time, impose sovereignty over said territory, and then move on to the next. But even when Continental regulars were losing battles against British regulars, the Continentals were draining British resources and morale. Cornwallis also believed local Loyalists would rise up in the Southern colonies to match American militia, also called irregulars or partisans, but that loyalist support never materialized. And the American irregulars harried and skirmished British supply lines and scouting parties sufficiently to make Cornwallis’ life hell.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Most Festive Christmas Towns in Virginia to Visit
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. As much as we love the wildflowers of spring, lakes and swimming holes in summer, and the dazzling fall colors, Christmas is arguably our favorite time of year in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
NBC Washington
176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place
Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote. The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters. But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket,...
Comments / 0