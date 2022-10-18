ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program was expected to grant relief to some borrowers as early as this weekend, but a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked it. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Friday demanding the Biden administration hold off on “discharging any student loan debt” until the court can rule on a GOP-led emergency request to halt the program. The plan, which would see billions of dollars in federal student loan debt forgiven, was challenged by six Republican-governed states. Read it at Reuters
