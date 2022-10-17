ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

Related
gohofstra.com

Nicholson Named Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention

Richmond, VA – Ahead of the 2022-23 season of women's basketball, graduate student Rosi Nicholson has been named Honorable Mention on the All-Colonial Athletic Association Preseason team, in a release by the conference office Thursday morning. Nicholson played in 27 games and made 23 starts in 2021-22, and she...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Nikki Mennella Ranked #28 On ILWomen’s Power 100 Freshman Rankings

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra freshman Nikki Mennella was ranked 28th in the ILWomen's Power 100 Freshman Rankings, announced this afternoon by Inside Lacrosse. Mennella, a midfielder from Smithtown, New York, is a skilled addition to the Pride team this season. Mennella attended Smithtown West High School where she posted 65...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Cami Larsson Named to NFHCA Division I Senior Team

Brockport, NY – Hofstra field hockey graduate student Cami Larsson has been named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Senior Team, the organization announced Thursday morning. All ten Division I conferences and five NCAA regions that sponsor field hockey are represented on the list...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Estrada Named Preseason CAA Player Of The Year; Pride Picked Second

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University redshirt senior Aaron Estrada was named the Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and the Pride was picked second in the preseason CAA coaches poll, released today during the conference's media day. Estrada also earned All-CAA Preseason First Team accolades, while sophomore Darlinstone...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy