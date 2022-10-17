Read full article on original website
Nicholson Named Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention
Richmond, VA – Ahead of the 2022-23 season of women's basketball, graduate student Rosi Nicholson has been named Honorable Mention on the All-Colonial Athletic Association Preseason team, in a release by the conference office Thursday morning. Nicholson played in 27 games and made 23 starts in 2021-22, and she...
Hofstra Hosts Delaware This Weekend Sporting 10-Match Win Streak
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will face a stiff test this week as the Pride hosts Delaware this weekend for a pair of matches as it looks to extend its current 10-match win streak. The Pride and the Blue Hens will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. and...
Nikki Mennella Ranked #28 On ILWomen’s Power 100 Freshman Rankings
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra freshman Nikki Mennella was ranked 28th in the ILWomen's Power 100 Freshman Rankings, announced this afternoon by Inside Lacrosse. Mennella, a midfielder from Smithtown, New York, is a skilled addition to the Pride team this season. Mennella attended Smithtown West High School where she posted 65...
Cami Larsson Named to NFHCA Division I Senior Team
Brockport, NY – Hofstra field hockey graduate student Cami Larsson has been named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I Senior Team, the organization announced Thursday morning. All ten Division I conferences and five NCAA regions that sponsor field hockey are represented on the list...
Estrada Named Preseason CAA Player Of The Year; Pride Picked Second
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University redshirt senior Aaron Estrada was named the Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and the Pride was picked second in the preseason CAA coaches poll, released today during the conference's media day. Estrada also earned All-CAA Preseason First Team accolades, while sophomore Darlinstone...
Hofstra Gives No. 24 Virginia All It Can Handle In 1-1 Draw
Charlottesville, VA - Ryan Carmichael put Hofstra on top with a goal in the 67th minute, but No. 24 Virginia scored the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 76th minute as the teams battled to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium. Hofstra saw its record move...
