ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

BYND Cannasoft One Step Closer To Obtaining Full License For Medical Cannabis Without Direct Contact In Israel

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance from the Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel. Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license that allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel. Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
The Hill

It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on interest rates hikes

Progressive Democrats are ripping the Federal Reserve over deepening concerns the central bank could drive the U.S. into recession amid sky-high inflation not seen in four decades. Top liberal lawmakers are urging the Fed to stop hiking interest rates and slowing the U.S. economy, insisting that it’ll do nothing to...
Benzinga

Weyerhaeuser: The Major REIT With, Possibly, The Least Amount Of Debt

Relative to the amount of shareholder equity, Weyerhaeuser Co. WY may be among the major real estate investment trusts (REIT) with the least amount of debt. This consideration may be of greater importance as the Federal Reserve takes further actions to increase interest rates. Those REITs with significant debt loads are likely to be more adversely affected by the increases.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Getting Hammered

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 15.70% to $59.68 during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. The company also reported quarterly sales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy