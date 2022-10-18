One Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fan Has Chosen To Honor The Game’s Underappreciated Character, Cal Kestis, With Arm Art That Pays Tribute To The Jedi Master

This week, the new Gym leader of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gave everyone a challenge: try to guess which Pokemon she was partnered with. We were already at a deficit because Iono had just told us that her partner was an Electric frog named Bellibolt, a type of Pokemon we had never encountered before. The adorable spherical amphibian was an instant hit with Pokemon enthusiasts, who appear to be looking for a Pokemon they don’t like right now.

6 DAYS AGO