One Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fan Has Chosen To Honor The Game’s Underappreciated Character, Cal Kestis, With Arm Art That Pays Tribute To The Jedi Master

Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
A Lovely Tattoo Of Ellie In An Astronaut Helmet, Inspired By A Moving Scene In The Last Of Us 2, Was Shared By A Fan Of The Series
A beautiful Ellie in space tattoo was posted by a fan of The Last of Us. One of the more redeeming features of The Last of Us is Ellie’s pre-infection fascination with the world, which includes her interest in space. Fans have been very creative in their appreciation of...
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
The Battle Between Good And Evil In Destiny 2 Spans The Galaxy, But Its Roots Are In A Mysterious Flower Game
The story, lore, and background of Destiny 2 go back billions of years, if not to the dawn of time itself. Destiny 2 and its subsequent additions do a fantastic job of strengthening the narrative framework. Still, it’s also true that the trove of lore that players may discover in the game’s many locations adds depth to the experience. One such game is the “flower game.”
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
A Cyberpunk Fan Walks All The Way Back To Rebecca’s Apartment With Her Gun
The success of Cyberpunk 2077‘s anime spin-off, Edgerunners, is mainly responsible for the game’s recent comeback in popularity. Old and new viewers alike have developed a strong attachment to the cast of characters featured in the Netflix show. As a result, a significant number of viewers have returned to Night City to seek all of the references to the characters included in the most recent patch. And now, a single supporter is pushing this adoration to an entirely new level.
Creator Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Assures Fans That The Sequel Will Be Released For The PlayStation 5 In 2023
There hasn’t been any news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games in a very long time. The PlayStation 5 sequel is one of the games enthusiasts looking forward to playing the most on the new machine, but the lack of communication from the developer has caused some players to become concerned.
That Kassandra Costume From Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Looks Fantastic. It Captures The Essence Of The Spartan Warrior Down To The Face Paint And Renegade Armor
This costume of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s main character, Kassandra, is amazingly accurate. The 2018 installment of the open-world franchise sent players to Ancient Greece, where they may take control of either Kassandra or her half-brother Alexios. A devoted fan has evolved into the ancient warrior Kassandra, who is widely regarded as the best protagonist in Assassin’s Creed, or at least a better choice than Alexios.
Fans Of Elden Ring Can Tune In To A Livestreamed Performance Including Arrangements Of In-Game Music Performed In A Jazz Style
In the beginning of December, there will be a live streamed official Elden Ring concert from Hollywood. Elden Ring, the newest role-playing game RPG by the illustrious developer FromSoftware, has been met with universal acclaim since its February release. Even though Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s first real step into open-world mechanics, it still features a lot of the hallmarks of the Soulsborne series, such as fantastic world-building and challenging quests. It has been said that bosses like Malenia from the Elden Ring are among the series’ most challenging.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
A Bellibolt Plushie, A Fan-Created Representation Of The Newly-Announced Electric-Type Pokemon, Is Displayed
Someone who loves the Scarlet and Violet versions of Pokemon has made their cuddly Bellibolt. Fans of the RPG series often use various approaches to exhibit their creativity through artwork based on the pocket monsters from the series. Toys based on Pokemon are a famous market, and many of these items are hand-made.
Bug In Overwatch 2 Allows Players To Repeatedly Use Bastion’s Ultimate
The sequel to Overwatch is getting off to a shaky beginning. First, fans were anxious even before the game was released a week ago about the game’s security because the previous game never required a phone number or a battle pass to play. Then, once the game was released, fans noticed a plethora of technical faults, one of which was a bug that caused Xbox players to be disconnected after obtaining an accomplishment. And that’s assuming you can make it through the lengthy sign-in lines.
Bellibolt Is Quickly Becoming A Favorite Among Pokemon Fans
This week, the new Gym leader of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gave everyone a challenge: try to guess which Pokemon she was partnered with. We were already at a deficit because Iono had just told us that her partner was an Electric frog named Bellibolt, a type of Pokemon we had never encountered before. The adorable spherical amphibian was an instant hit with Pokemon enthusiasts, who appear to be looking for a Pokemon they don’t like right now.
Pokemon Fans Demonstrate Their Great Singing Prowess By Creating A Cappella Rendition Of Some Of The BGM And Sound Effects From The Kanto Area
A dedicated Pokemon fan recently demonstrated their devotion to the series by creating a cappella rendition of the background music and sound effects from the Kanto region. The fan’s a cappella recreation of the game will probably evoke pleasant memories for those who enjoyed the original Pokemon and the earliest Pokemon video games.
In Pokémon Sword & Shield, The Ultimate Finale Tournament Will Let You Field A Team Of Any Pokémon You Like, Including Legendary And Mythical Pokémon
When it comes down to the wire, all Pokémon, even Legendary and Mythical ones, can be used in the online finals for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The official Pokémon competitive matches typically have a ban list that prohibits or restricts the use of specific Pokémon on teams owing to their relative power level.
A Fan Of Fallout On Twitter Dressed Their Cat Like A Vault Dweller For The Game’s 25th Anniversary, And The Internet Couldn’t Be Happier About It
One of the many players who have taken to the internet in the twenty-two years since Fallout‘s release in 1997 to express their love for the series is a furry, four-legged creature. There is a plethora of fan-made content based on Bethesda’s renowned post-apocalyptic genre, and many creators have taken a more original approach.
A Fan Of The Life Simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3D-Prints A Phone Stand Modelled By The Game’s Crescent Moon Chair
Recently, a user of Animal Crossing: New Horizons used their 3D printer to make a lovely phone stand modeled after the Crescent Moon Chair from the game. The 3D printed piece demonstrates the usefulness of the furniture item from Animal Crossing: New Horizons as a device holder and provides a novel way for players to display a part of the video game in their homes.
