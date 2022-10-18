Read full article on original website
Three firms collaborate on plastic sorting facility in Houston
Cyclyx International, which describes itself as a consortium focused on discarded plastic innovations headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has partnered with Texas-based ExxonMobil and the Netherlands-based LyondellBasell to develop a plastic sorting and processing facility in the Houston area. The companies plan to call the facility the Cyclyx Circularity Center.
Lixil introduces material made from plastic and wood scrap
Water and housing product maker Lixil Corp., Tokyo, will introduce a new line of material made from a combination of plastic and wood scrap in early 2023 that the company says will be suitable for a wide range of uses. Lixil says its new Revia material combines its expertise in...
Metso Outotec signs recycling agreement with mining firm
Metso Outotec has signed a life cycle services (LCS) contract with Sweden-based Boliden covering processing mill liners at Boliden’s Kevitsa mine in the Sodankylä region of Finland. Part of the agreement covers what the firms call a “novel Planet Positive” mill lining recycling service for used ore processing...
Princeton NuEnergy launching end-to-end LIB recycling production line
In what it says is a first for the U.S., Bordentown, New Jersey-based Princeton NuEnergy plans to launch a direct, end-to-end lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling production line. The line will be housed inside the 200,000-square-foot Wistron GreenTech consumer electronics recycling factory in McKinney, Texas, and will open on Oct. 25....
PureCycle, SK Geo Centric to invest in Korean polypropylene recycling plant
South Korea-based SK Geo Centric has signed a joint venture agreement with Orlando, Florida-based PureCycle Technologies to operate a polypropylene (PP) recycling plant in Asia. SK Geo Centric plans to make a joint investment with PureCycle to build a plastic recycling plant in Ulsan, South Korea, with an annual capacity of up to 60,000 tons.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
Cirba Solutions receives $75 million grant to boost LIB recycling capacity
Cirba Solutions will receive approximately $75 million in federal funds to expand critical mineral upgrading assets at its lithium-ion battery (LIB) processing facility in Lancaster, Ohio, as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The funding, announced by the Department of Energy (DOE), is the first phase of...
Polystar line offers plastics reprocessing options
Tainan City, Taiwan-based Polystar Machinery Co. Ltd. says both its cutter-compactor and shredder models are gaining popularity globally with recyclers and reprocessors of plastic scrap. Jack Lin, vice president of global sales with the equipment firm, says the Polystar Repro-Flex cutter-compactor “has a clear advantage, especially for larger-sized recycling extruders.”...
Focused on an essential task
When Damany Head moved to southeast Michigan in the early 2000s, he had no intention of starting a business in the recycling industry. He moved to the area to take a job as a site engineer to advance his career in mechanical engineering. But around that time, Head and his...
Oatey’s QuickDrain expands use of sustainable PET in design
A longtime producer of materials for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, Cleveland-based Oatey Co. has announced that its QuickDrain shower system will utilize more sustainable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in its design. All QuickDrain systems will now include PET material composed of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and will be...
LyondellBasell, Shakti Plastic partner to build mechanical recycling plant in India
Chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Mumbai-based plastics and polymers recycler Shakti Plastic Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a joint venture to build and operate a fully automated mechanical recycling plant in India, which both companies say is expected to begin operation at the end of 2024.
Redwave to help power Norske Skog plant
The Austrian recycling technology company Redwave has supplied a waste-to-energy processing plant for Norske Skog, a paper company based in Norway. Norske Skog says it is investing in a 50-megawatt, wide-range energy boiler powered by refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and paper production residuals. Residue from recyclable material sorting will be burned as a substitute fuel in the new facility in Bruck, Austria.
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its prerelease to the market, working with initial...
